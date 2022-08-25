Saudi Arabia invites creatives to submit ideas for Venice Biennale 2023

Saudi Arabia’s Architecture and Design Commission will be taking part in the Venice Biennale’s 18th International Architecture Exhibition next year.

On Wednesday, the head of the commission, Sumayah Al Solaiman, said the biennale would give architects an opportunity to find creative ways to improve people’s lives.

“This version of the biennale seeks architectural solutions to contemporary social and human issues, especially since the architect’s nature urges him to continue searching for solutions and innovations,” she said.

Describing architecture as a pillar of Saudi culture, Al Solaiman said the country's pavilion would be a platform to showcase its talent and culture on a global stage. As a result, the pavilion has invited architects, researchers and creatives in Saudi Arabia to submit proposals for the biennale.

“We wish to put the kingdom at the forefront of the global creative scene by giving opportunities to talents, and access to international platforms — and the biennale is one of the largest.”

Since its first participation in the 2011 Venice Biennale, the National Pavilion of Saudi Arabia has hosted a diverse range of architects and artists, working across different mediums, from across the country.

Saudi Arabia first took part in the International Architecture Exhibition in 2018, along with 63 other countries. The theme of “Freespace” focused on the question of space and its quality within the framework of urban environments.

Saudi Arabia also took part in 2021, exploring the theme “How Will We Live Together?”, with a particular emphasis on how people from different backgrounds can co-exist peacefully in a post-pandemic world.

The biennale will be held from May 20 to November 26 next year under the theme “The Laboratory of The Future”.

Architects and creatives interested in applying can do so at www.engage.moc.gov.sa.