Quoz Arts Fest by Alserkal to return in January

The Quoz Arts Fest by Alserkal will return for two days in January, bringing to Dubai a weekend of live music, outdoor installations, contemporary art exhibitions, a midnight movie marathon and more.

The festival, which last took place in January 2020, welcomed 40,000 visitors to more than 100 creative events. The entire weekend is free to attend and open to the public.

“Al Quoz is the heartbeat of Dubai’s creative economy and, since its founding almost a decade ago, Quoz Arts Fest by Alserkal has been a platform to celebrate and support the homegrown artistic pioneers and their audiences, who together form the foundation of the city’s cultural scene,” said Abdelmonem Bin Eisa Alserkal, founder of Alserkal.

Exploring the theme of Walking Dreams, the festival has been described by organisers as a celebration of dreams where visitors will be invited to “sleepwalk through daytime dreamscapes”. Creating a parallel universe, Alserkal Avenue becomes a space suspended in time.

Beyond Alserkal Avenue, Quoz Arts Fest will also include the participation of the wider Al Quoz community, including The Courtyard, Times Square, The Smash Room, and Akka Project, and will involve partners such as Sharjah Performing Arts Academy, Goethe Institut, NYU Abu Dhabi, and Zayed University.

Some of the weekend highlights include live music in The Yard, with a set by Hamdan Al Abri and music in collaboration with The Fridge, a midnight movie marathon curated by Cinema Akil, a play called Every Brilliant Thing by The Junction, new exhibitions at the contemporary art galleries, a dance performance by Moncef Zebiri in collaboration with Sima Performing Arts, the Market of Misfits by Kave showcasing a selection of sustainable and creative items, Reel Palestine Market, activities for families and children including painting, face painting, and workshops with thejamjar, and outdoor spinning and yoga classes.

The 9th Quoz Arts Fest is free to the public and will take place on Saturday and Sunday, January 29 and 30, 2022.