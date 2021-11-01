Dubai Art Expo: 400 artists from 170 countries to come together

Dubai Art Expo, a new event launched as part of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, will bring together more than 400 artists and 100 performers from more than 170 countries to present their works in Dubai.

The three-day event will be held from Thursday, with free entry to all. The grand opening, which includes an art exhibition and a series of performances, will be at The Meydan Hotel. The rest of the programme will be at the historical neighbourhood of Al Fahidi.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence, the event is organised by Artissima Art Agency and curated by its founder, Aurela Cuku.

A work by Italian artist Demo. Photo: Dubai Art Expo

Cuku says that planning began in November 2020. After reaching out to a few artists, the participation list grew as the word spread about the exhibition. In the end, the programme was expanded to include traditional performances from almost five continents. Performers will include dancers, choirs, instrumental musicians and singers from Mexico, Brazil, India, Ukraine and the Pacific islands of Nauru, Tonga, Samoa and Fiji.

On its second day, Dubai Art Expo will host an exhibition in Al Fahidi held in collaboration with the Italian non-profit Association of Colours of Peace. The organisation stages exhibitions of children’s drawings across the world to share messages of peace, tolerance and unity.

An artwork by Mimmo Centonze, who will be presenting a talk on Caravaggio as part of the event. Photo: Dubai Art Expo

Working with art consultancy Akaas Visual Arts, Dubai Art Expo will showcase 136 drawings from children around the world. From 5pm to 8pm, children in the UAE can join in on a workshop to create their own drawings and messages. The works will be included in the exhibition and will also be part of the Association of Colours of Peace and can be shown in other parts of the globe.

The event’s Art Talks programme will take place on Saturday, also in Al Fahidi. Its presentations will begin at 5pm and speakers include Sara Abram, the secretary general of the Foundation Centro Conservazione e Restauro La Venaria Reale, which helps conserve the royal residence and gardens of La Venaria Reale in Turin, Italy.

Also in attendance will be Platon Alexiou, a professor at the college of architecture, art and design at Ajman University; Mariana Turchio, a curator; Najat Al Saeed, an assistant professor of media and mass communications at the American University in the UAE; and Jassim Al Awadhi, an Emirati photographer.

At 8pm, Italian artist Mimmo Centonze will discuss the life and works of 16th-century Italian painter Caravaggio, his style and his significance to Western art history.

All events for Dubai Art Expo are free of charge and open to all.