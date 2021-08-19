'A Broken House': Syrian artist Mohamad Hafez is the focus of new short documentary

Syrian artist Mohamad Hafez is the subject of a new short documentary presented by The New Yorker.

Directed by Jimmy Goldblum, A Broken House gives audiences a glimpse into Hafez’s life and his artistic practice, which is centred on recreating Damascene architecture through models pieced together by various objects and scrap materials.

The 20-minute film opens with the artist in his studio, detailing his collection of materials, from shells and nails to stones and miniature toys, all with the potential of being repurposed towards his artworks.

“This knob here is a radio switch, but what I see in it is an exploded engine,” he says.

A cross between collage and sculpture, Hafez’s assemblages were the result of homesickness when he was a young architecture student in the US around 2003. His single-entry student visa prevented him from visiting his home city of Damascus, so he decided to make it with his own hands.

“I wanted to build the Damascus of my memories,” he says.

He began to exhibit his miniature models more widely in 2015, in the US, the UK and Kuwait. In 2019, Sharjah Art Museum presented Journeys from an Absent Present to a Lost Past, a solo exhibition of Hafez's work that featured his well-known series Baggage, as well as more recent creations such as Hung Memories, where the artist experimented with hanging installation.

The pieces, keenly rendered with Hafez’s architectural eye, are not just direct replicas, but materialised memories of the artist’s childhood. Some of the dioramas burst out of suitcases symbolising displacement or are arranged in front of ornate mirrors.

In some works, lines of poetry are scribbled on the walls and metaphors, such as hidden keys, embedded in the structures. Other times, the dioramas are lamentations over the Syrian civil war, showing shelled buildings and houses in ruin.

In A Broken House, Hafez also reflects on the psychological toll of the Syrian war on his personal health and art, revealing that he was unable to eat for periods of time and persisting at work despite being consumed by news from his country.

“I had a monitor on those channels 10 hours a day,” he says. He also stopped producing artworks for two to three years.

Goldblum’s film also depicts scenes from the artist’s personal life, including his family relationships. In one particular instance, Hafez, while visiting his mother, asks her to move to America, but she insists on returning to her home country. “What do you have in Syria?,” he tearfully asks her multiple times.

\Unpacked Refugee Baggage' by Mohamed Hafez. Photo: Rodney Nelson

Available to view on The New Yorker’s YouTube channel, the film is part of the magazine’s documentary video series. Its producers include Dick Gephardt, a former US congressman who, according to The New Yorker, “wanted to support projects featuring immigrants".

Currently, Hafez works at an architecture firm in New Haven, Connecticut, and exhibits his models in the US.

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Fund-raising tips for start-ups Develop an innovative business concept Have the ability to differentiate yourself from competitors Put in place a business continuity plan after Covid-19 Prepare for the worst-case scenario (further lockdowns, long wait for a vaccine, etc.) Have enough cash to stay afloat for the next 12 to 18 months Be creative and innovative to reduce expenses Be prepared to use Covid-19 as an opportunity for your business * Tips from Jassim Al Marzooqi and Walid Hanna

Result 2.15pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,950m; Winner: Majestic Thunder, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 2.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m; Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3.15pm: Handicap Dh85,000 1,600m; Winner: Native Appeal, Adam McLean, Doug Watson. 3.45pm: Handicap Dh115,000 1,950m; Winner: Conclusion, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 4.15pm: Handicap Dh100,000 1,400m; Winner: Pilgrim’s Treasure, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 4.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m; Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,000m; Winner: Midlander, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

The specs: 2018 Opel Mokka X Price, as tested: Dh84,000 Engine: 1.4L, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: Six-speed auto Power: 142hp at 4,900rpm Torque: 200Nm at 1,850rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L / 100km

