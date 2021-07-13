Art from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's collection to go on view at Etihad Museum

Artworks from the private collections of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and prominent collectors in the UAE will go on view this year as part of the Dubai Collection initiative.

Dubai Collection was launched in October 2020 and is run by Dubai Culture to “collect, promote and exhibit artworks that have a connection with Dubai”. The overall aim is to make art collecting more visible and promote a collector base in the UAE, where most galleries still rely on the overseas market for their sales.

Dubai Culture said 87 artworks have been chosen to be part of the collection alongside those owned by Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid, chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and chairwoman of the Dubai Collection Steering Committee, which oversees the initiative.

The first exhibition of the works will open at the Etihad Museum in 2021, though no exact date has been given. The artworks will also be accessible via a dedicated digital museum that will also be launched later this year.

Dubai Collection has made several acquisitions for the scheme, including works by leading modern Arab artists Baya Mahieddine, known simply as Baya, for whom Sharjah Art Museum has dedicated a solo exhibition, Chafic Abboud from Lebanon, and Adam Henein from Egypt.

Sheikh Mohammed's collection includes a work by Baya, as well as works by Emirati artist Abdul Qader Al Rais and Syrian artist Fateh Moudarres. Sheikha Latifa's collection, meanwhile, has works by Shaikha Al Mazrou, who is from the UAE, and Yagiz Ozgen from Turkey.

In addition, a total of 19 works from the corporate collection of ARM Holding have been added, with listed creations by Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, Lamya Gargash, Moath Alofi and Rathin Barman.

Chaired by Muna Faisal Al Gurg, director of the Museums Department at Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Collection’s independent Curatorial Committee is responsible for the overall creative direction of the collection. The members will meet every three months to review new artworks submitted by prominent patrons in the region.

The committee comprises a panel of leading international arts professionals and curators including: Catherine David, a historian and deputy director of the National Museum of Modern Art at the Centre Pompidou; Antonia Carver, director of Art Jameel; Venetia Porter, Islamic and Contemporary Middle East Art at the British Museum; as well as Munira Al Sayegh, Dr Nada Shabout and Maryam Al Dabbagh.

Red Joan Director: Trevor Nunn Starring: Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson, Tereza Srbova Rating: 3/5 stars

BeIN Sports currently has the rights to show - Champions League - English Premier League - Spanish Primera Liga - Italian, French and Scottish leagues - Wimbledon and other tennis majors - Formula One - Rugby Union - Six Nations and European Cups

Scotland's team: 15-Sean Maitland, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Nick Grigg, 12-Sam Johnson, 11-Byron McGuigan, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 8-Magnus Bradbury, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-Sam Skinner, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 4-Ben Toolis, 3-Willem Nel, 2-Stuart McInally (captain), 1-Allan Dell Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Simon Berghan, 19-Jonny Gray, 20-Josh Strauss, 21-Greig Laidlaw, 22-Adam Hastings, 23-Chris Harris

Avengers: Endgame Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin 4/5 stars

Specs Engine: 2-litre Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 255hp Torque: 273Nm Price: Dh240,000

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base: Dh228,000 / Dh232,000 (est)

Engine: 5.7-litre Hemi V8

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 395hp @ 5,600rpm

Torque: 552Nm

Fuel economy, combined: 12.5L / 100km

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

UAE WARRIORS RESULTS Featherweight Azouz Anwar (EGY) beat Marcelo Pontes (BRA) TKO round 2 Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) beat Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Split points decision Welterweight Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) beat Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) TKO round 1 Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) beat Kelig Pinson (BEL) Unanimous points decision Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) beat Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) TKO round 1 Catchweight 100kg Marc Vleiger (NED) beat Mohamed Ali (EGY) Rear neck choke round 1 Featherweight James Bishop (NZ) beat Mark Valerio (PHI) TKO round 2 Welterweight Abdelghani Saber (EGY) beat Gerson Carvalho (BRA) TKO round 1 Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) beat Igor Litoshik (BLR) Unanimous points decision Bantamweight Fabio Mello (BRA) beat Mark Alcoba (PHI) Unanimous points decision Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magomedsultanov (RUS) TKO round 1 Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) beat Jayson Margallo (PHI) TKO round 3 Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) beat Roman Golovinov (UKR) TKO round 1 Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Steve Kennedy (AUS) Submission round 2 Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN) TKO round 2

What is the definition of an SME? SMEs in the UAE are defined by the number of employees, annual turnover and sector. For example, a “small company” in the services industry has six to 50 employees with a turnover of more than Dh2 million up to Dh20m, while in the manufacturing industry the requirements are 10 to 100 employees with a turnover of more than Dh3m up to Dh50m, according to Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development. A “medium-sized company” can either have staff of 51 to 200 employees or 101 to 250 employees, and a turnover less than or equal to Dh200m or Dh250m, again depending on whether the business is in the trading, manufacturing or services sectors.

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

MATCH INFO Chelsea 4 (Mount 18',Werner 44', Hudson-Odoi 49', Havertz 85') Morecambe 0

Tell-tale signs of burnout - loss of confidence and appetite - irritability and emotional outbursts - sadness - persistent physical ailments such as headaches, frequent infections and fatigue - substance abuse, such as smoking or drinking more - impaired judgement - excessive and continuous worrying - irregular sleep patterns Tips to help overcome burnout Acknowledge how you are feeling by listening to your warning signs. Set boundaries and learn to say ‘no’ Do activities that you want to do as well as things you have to do Undertake at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It releases an abundance of feel-good hormones Find your form of relaxation and make time for it each day e.g. soothing music, reading or mindful meditation Sleep and wake at the same time every day, even if your sleep pattern was disrupted. Without enough sleep condition such as stress, anxiety and depression can thrive.

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

