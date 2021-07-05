Who was Maliheh Afnan? Google Doodle celebrates life of Palestinian artist

The life of Palestinian artist Maliheh Afnan has been celebrated with a special Google Doodle.

Those using the search engine in the Mena region on Monday will see an illustration of the Palestinian-born artist, who died in 2016.

'Of Numbers' by Maliheh Afnan. Courtesy Maliheh Afnan and Lawrie Shabibi

Afnan is widely regarded among the most significant Middle Eastern artists of the 20th century. Her signature “written paintings” explore themes of displacement and exile, as well as conflicts in the region and her cultural heritage.

Born in Haifa, Palestine, on March 24, 1935, Afnan’s family sought refuge in Beirut in 1949. From a young age, she was fascinated with written language and developed her skills in calligraphy. In 1956, she moved to the US to pursue her dream of becoming an artist.

Afnan graduated in 1962 with a Master’s in Fine Art, during which her style of infusing Arabic and Persian script into her work caught the attention of calligraphy artist Mark Tobey, who went on to become her mentor. He helped to facilitate Afnan's first solo exhibition, in 1971, which sparked the beginning of her 50-year career as an artist.

She returned to Beirut in the 1970s, before moving to Paris and eventually London, where she died in 2016 at the age of 81.

Her works can be found in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, as well as numerous museums and galleries across the Middle East and Europe.

The artist is being celebrated on Monday to mark a year to the day since an exhibition celebrating her work, entitled The Symmetry of Fragility, ended at The Institute of Contemporary Arts in Milan.

What are Google Doodles?

Google Doodles feature sporadically throughout the year, transforming Google’s traditional logo into an animation to pay tribute to an important figure or moment in history. The doodles can also mark seasonal or celebratory events, such as International Women's Day.

Williams at Wimbledon Venus Williams - 5 titles (2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008) Serena Williams - 7 titles (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016)

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

Who are the Sacklers? The Sackler family is a transatlantic dynasty that owns Purdue Pharma, which manufactures and markets OxyContin, one of the drugs at the centre of America's opioids crisis. The family is well known for their generous philanthropy towards the world's top cultural institutions, including Guggenheim Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, Tate in Britain, Yale University and the Serpentine Gallery, to name a few. Two branches of the family control Purdue Pharma. Isaac Sackler and Sophie Greenberg were Jewish immigrants who arrived in New York before the First World War. They had three sons. The first, Arthur, died before OxyContin was invented. The second, Mortimer, who died aged 93 in 2010, was a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. The third, Raymond, died aged 97 in 2017 and was also a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. It was Arthur, a psychiatrist and pharmaceutical marketeer, who started the family business dynasty. He and his brothers bought a small company called Purdue Frederick; among their first products were laxatives and prescription earwax remover. Arthur's branch of the family has not been involved in Purdue for many years and his daughter, Elizabeth, has spoken out against it, saying the company's role in America's drugs crisis is "morally abhorrent". The lawsuits that were brought by the attorneys general of New York and Massachussetts named eight Sacklers. This includes Kathe, Mortimer, Richard, Jonathan and Ilene Sackler Lefcourt, who are all the children of either Mortimer or Raymond. Then there's Theresa Sackler, who is Mortimer senior's widow; Beverly, Raymond's widow; and David Sackler, Raymond's grandson. Members of the Sackler family are rarely seen in public.

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Japan 30-10 Russia Tries: Matsushima (3), Labuschange | Golosnitsky Conversions: Tamura, Matsuda | Kushnarev Penalties: Tamura (2) | Kushnarev

