Guggenheim Abu Dhabi to feature Frank Gehry exhibition in opening programme

An exhibition exploring Frank Gehry’s design for Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will form part of the inaugural programme at the museum, which opens on December 11.

Original sketches, early hand-built models and archival materials will trace the development of the late architect’s vision, showing how the building took shape in response to Abu Dhabi’s landscape, culture and ambitions for the arts, according to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

“Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is an expression of Frank Gehry’s love for Abu Dhabi and his deep respect for its vision, courage and patience,” said Meaghan Lloyd, a partner at Gehry Partners.

“From the first, he was inspired by the scale of the Saadiyat Island Cultural District and by Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment in culture as a way to drive progress and shape the future of the country.

“Frank was always mindful of the faith Abu Dhabi’s leaders had placed in him, and of the responsibility that came with a project of this importance.”

A design shaped by Abu Dhabi’s coastline

Gehry and his team undertook extensive site visits and research into how people gather, move around and experience Abu Dhabi. That work informed a design connecting galleries with shaded courtyards, terraces and outdoor spaces for art.

The museum’s position beside the sea influenced the orientation of the building, the routes through it and the arrangement of public spaces, connecting the museum to its coastal setting and the wider Saadiyat Cultural District.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is set to open on December 11. Photo: Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi Show caption: Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is set to open on December 11. Photo: D…

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “From the very beginning, Frank Gehry understood that this building had to be inspired by the emirate, being shaped by Abu Dhabi’s light, its climate, its coastline and its traditions.

“What he has given us is a museum that draws from its surroundings, a building that carries the forms of this region into something entirely new. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is a work of art in its own right.”

Indoor and outdoor spaces for artists

The museum has 11,600 square metres of interior gallery space and 23,000 square metres of outdoor exhibition space. Its galleries vary in size and configuration, giving artists room to develop commissions and exhibitions in different media and at different scales.

The opening of the museum will include an exhibition on the work of the late architect Frank Gehry, left. Photo: Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi Show caption: The opening of the museum will include an exhibition on the …

Gehry Partners explored those possibilities through physical models and design studies, considering how the architecture could accommodate artists’ work alongside the visitor’s journey through interconnected galleries, exhibition spaces and outdoor installations.

Cones that provide shade and ventilation

Ten monumental cones are among the museum’s most distinctive features. Nine are clad in stainless steel mesh, with the remaining cone in onyx and glass.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's distinctive cone design was made to provide shade and ventilation. Photo: Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi Show caption: Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's distinctive cone design was made to p…

The cones also help shade public spaces and ventilate courtyards and terraces. By drawing warm air upwards and directing cooling breezes below, they are designed to make the outdoor spaces more comfortable for visitors.

Opening date and tickets

Developed in partnership with the Solomon R Guggenheim Foundation, the museum will focus on modern and contemporary art from the 1960s to the present. Its collection spans painting, sculpture, installation, photography, moving image and new media, with displays connecting artists across different periods and parts of the world.

Tickets went on sale in September, with standard adult admission priced at Dh70 ($19). Bookings are available through the museum’s website.