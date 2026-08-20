Abu Dhabi takes Emirati culture to Moscow with five-day festival

Abu Dhabi is bringing Emirati culture, heritage and hospitality to the centre of Moscow with a five-day festival featuring traditional crafts, food, music and live cultural demonstrations.

The Discover Abu Dhabi Festival is taking place at Manezhnaya Square until August 23 as part of the Moscow mayor’s Summer in Moscow programme.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the UAE Embassy in the Russian Federation, with support from the Moscow government, the free event comes as ties between the UAE and Russia continue to grow across trade, tourism and cultural exchange.

Bilateral trade reached about $14 billion in 2025, according to briefing material for the event. Emirati travel to Russia increased by 54 per cent in 2024 to about 67,000 visitors, while more than 325 scheduled flights a week connect the two countries across about 25 destinations.

An Emirati artisan demonstrates maritime craft techniques to young visitors at Discover Abu Dhabi. Photo: National Media Authority Show caption: An Emirati artisan demonstrates maritime craft techniques to…

The festival's goal is to give Russian audiences a closer look at Abu Dhabi through its traditional practices and contemporary cultural identity.

Visitors can explore dedicated zones covering crafts, music, fashion, food, calligraphy and maritime heritage, alongside workshops and interactive experiences.

At the House of Artisans, craftspeople demonstrate practices passed down through generations, including khoos palm-leaf weaving, sadu weaving using camel wool or goat hair, and talli embroidery. Visitors can also take part in workshops and speak to artisans about the techniques.

Al Ayala dancers showcase one of the UAE’s best-known traditional performing arts at Manezhnaya Square. Photo: National Media Authority Show caption: Al Ayala dancers showcase one of the UAE’s best-known tradit…

Bait Al Gahwa focuses on the preparation and serving of Arabic coffee according to Emirati customs, including the tools, ingredients and etiquette associated with the tradition.

The Maritime Crafts area explores Abu Dhabi’s historic relationship with the sea through demonstrations of rope-making, gargoor fish traps and al deyeen, the netted basket traditionally used by pearl divers to collect oysters.

Traditional music and performances form another major part of the programme.

Emirati musicians are playing instruments including the oud, qanun, violin and percussion, alongside keyboard and saxophone, in ensembles, duets and solo performances.

The programme also includes Al Ayala and Al Harbiya. Al Ayala is inscribed on Unesco’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Visitors take part in a pottery workshop at Discover Abu Dhabi in Moscow. Photo: National Media Authority Show caption: Visitors take part in a pottery workshop at Discover Abu Dha…

Other areas introduce visitors to Arabic calligraphy, Emirati clothing, henna and falconry, while an Emirati perfume and oud exhibition explores the role of fragrance in local culture.

A children’s area features storytelling, traditional games and creative workshops, while Bait Al Hilwa focuses on traditional sweets, dates and Arabic coffee.

Food is also part of the programme, with visitors able to sample Emirati dishes and watch live cooking demonstrations highlighting recipes associated with the country’s culinary heritage.

Among the festival’s most visually prominent attractions is an immersive six-metre dome featuring 360-degree projections of Abu Dhabi’s landmarks, cultural sites and natural landscapes.

The installation is designed to give visitors a broader sense of the emirate as a destination while linking its heritage with its contemporary identity.

The festival runs daily from 10am to 9pm until Sunday, and is free to attend.