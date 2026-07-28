Why the UAE's latest Unesco recognition matters

Abroad, the UAE’s landscape is often described in terms of its rolling sand dunes and hypermodern cities. The country’s latest addition to the Unesco World Heritage list is a timely reminder of the diversity of the Emirates' reality.

Wadi Wurayah in Fujairah, which has been recognised by the UN for its “outstanding universal natural value”, is a strikingly scenic canyon that became the UAE’s first national park in 2013. The 220-square-kilometre site is a living ecosystem of year-round streams, waterfalls and more than 1,000 species that defies easy assumptions about the Emirates.

Certainly, its recognition by Unesco is a badge of international prestige, but Wadi Wurayah also forms part of a broader national story. Last month, the UAE’s first World Heritage site, Al Ain, marked 15 years on the list. The inclusion of its Bronze Age tombs and complex ancient irrigation systems highlighted that although the Emirates is a fairly young modern nation-state, it is home to culture and heritage dating back thousands of years.

When considered together with last year’s UN recognition of intangible heritage such as Al Ahalla, an Emirati living performance tradition, it is apparent that the UAE is safeguarding the many forms that its natural, ecological and cultural heritage take.

But why do these recognitions matter? It is because while Unesco designations may attract global attention, they also impose responsibilities to conserve, manage and educate; this is particularly important in a rapidly developing and urbanising country such as the UAE. International recognition supports heritage frameworks that ensure growth does not come at the expense of identity or environment, and anchors policy in long-term thinking.

Quote The task ahead is to ensure that this inheritance continues to be experienced thoughtfully and sustainably

Maintaining a measured and careful approach to heritage will continue to be essential. Infrastructure projects such as Etihad Rail look set to extend connectivity across the UAE, attracting more visitors than before. This is a positive development, but access must be met with preservation so as not to lose what makes these places unique. Increased footfall can strain fragile ecosystems and dilute cultural authenticity, which is why the focus on preservation is so important.

The signs so far are encouraging. From Al Ain’s enduring legacy to the recognition of living Emirati traditions – now joined by a rare and beautiful natural landscape – the UAE is building a heritage portfolio that reflects the full complexity of its identity. The task ahead is to ensure that this inheritance continues to be experienced thoughtfully, sustainably and with a sense of shared responsibility.