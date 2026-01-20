Art Jameel founder receives cultural honour in France

Fady Jameel, chairman and founder of Art Jameel and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, has been awarded the rank of Chevalier (or Knight) in the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by France's Ministry of Culture, one of the country's most prestigious cultural honours. The distinction recognises individuals who have made a significant contribution to the enrichment of arts and culture in France and internationally.

The honour marks 80 years of the Jameel family’s philanthropic legacy, as well as more than two decades of arts initiatives led by Fady Jameel across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and beyond. It also reflects the growing cultural exchange between the Middle East and France, a core focus of Art Jameel’s programming.

“It is a tremendous source of pride to be recognised in the French Order of Arts and Letters,” said Jameel, adding that the recognition “would not be possible without the invaluable support of my family” and reflecting on “our decades-long dedication to building on the history of philanthropy established by my grandfather in Jeddah 80 years ago”.

'We believe in the role of the arts in transforming lives,' says Fady Jameel. Photo: Art Jameel

He also thanked the French Ministry of Culture and diplomatic partners, as well as colleagues across the private and public sectors.

Jameel highlighted his art centre's belief in the transformative power of culture, noting: “From Islamic art, craft and artisanship through to the most contemporary and innovative of practices, at Art Jameel we believe in the role of the arts in transforming lives.”

Looking ahead, he said the organisation remains focused on “strengthening a robust art ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and beyond”, with continued support for students, creatives and international exchange.

Mohammed Nehad, consul general of France in Jeddah, said the award recognises “the Jameel family's tireless work and the fruitful collaboration they have undertaken over the years”. He noted that France and Art Jameel collaborate on a range of cultural initiatives, from artist commissions and film screenings to education programmes and film production, adding: “We will continue to work closely with the Jameel family and are excited about the recent prospects for expanding our joint activities.”

Founded in 2003, Art Jameel has grown into one of the Middle East’s most influential arts organisations. While privately funded, it works alongside government bodies to expand access to the arts and support learning, exchange and cultural development.

The organisation supports two major free-entry public institutions in the Gulf: Jameel Arts Centre in Dubai, which focuses on contemporary art and ideas, and Hayy Jameel in Jeddah, a multidisciplinary hub for cinema and the arts. The latter was recently awarded a medal of excellence during the Art Basel Awards for its vision and impact.

Beyond these centres, Art Jameel maintains long-term partnerships, including with the V&A, home to the Jameel Gallery of Islamic Art and the Jameel Prize, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, where the Jameel Programme supports artists from the Middle East.

At the arts centre in Dubai, exhibitions and commissions frequently feature French artists and artists from Arab diasporas, including Taysir Batniji, Bady Dalloul, Ali Cherri, Sophie Calle, Yto Barrada and Kader Attia. The centre has also collaborated with French institutions on commissions and loans to major museums.

Alliance Francaise is based at Hayy Jameel, while Hayy Cinema, Saudi Arabia’s first independent picture house, regularly screens French films and hosts collaborative performances between French and Saudi artists. Ongoing projects include a joint initiative with the Cinematheque of Toulouse to restore and screen rare Palestinian films from the 1960s to the 1980s.