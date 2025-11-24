Noor Riyadh 2025 charts the city’s shifting landscape through light and memory

Lighting up sites across the Saudi capital, Noor Riyadh returns for its fifth year, once again transforming the city into a vibrant visual showcase of light, beauty and creativity.

Since its launch in 2021, the world’s largest light-art festival has welcomed more than nine million visitors, presenting about 450 works by more than 365 artists. It reflects the government’s aim to make Riyadh an international centre for art and culture – a public gallery without walls.

Noor Riyadh 2025 continues that momentum with 60 installations by leading Saudi and international artists, including 35 new commissions. This year, however, the focus turns inward, reflecting on the rapid pace of change the capital has experienced in recent years.

The theme – In the Blink of an Eye – is shaped by curators Li Zhenhua, Sara Al Mutlaq and Mami Kataoka, and brings together the city’s historic core and its expanding metro system, symbolising the kingdom’s embrace of heritage, technology and progress.

Artist Fatma Abdulhadi's installation Keep Your Eyes on the Light: Into Another Garden is on display at the festival. Getty Images

“Every year, this event grows more and more,” Nouf Al Moneef, director of Noor Riyadh, tells The National. “The transition that is happening in our capital city is beautiful: all the new projects; all the new architecture; all the new things that are happening. In the blink of an eye, Riyadh has transformed. We are connecting with different cultures and helping each other. Every artist has his own input in how he wanted to show the theme.”

“Light as an artistic medium has always fascinated me,” says Kataoka. “It is both material and metaphor; something we can see, but also something that reveals what we cannot see. As part of our curatorial theme for this year’s festival, it also becomes a language of connection between the past and the future.”

The festival unfolds as a journey of light across the city, spanning key heritage and contemporary sites. Its three main hubs are the King Abdulaziz Historical Centre, the historic Qasr Al Hokm district and the STC Metro Station, alongside satellite locations including the KAFD Metro Station, Al Faisaliah Tower and JAX District.

Visitors dance in front of the installation In Light, Together by the artist Alexandra Gelis. Getty Images

In the gardens surrounding the KAHC, Saudi visual artist Khalid Zahid’s Skeleton of the Glorious draws inspiration from Al-Masmak Fort, the adobe and clay citadel that once protected old Riyadh. Zahid reimagines that protective presence as a skeletal structure – a metaphor for stability, strength and perseverance.

The hollow, wireframe-like work is lit from within, causing its exterior to dissolve into shadow and drawing attention to the inner form: a reminder that true strength lies beneath the surface.

“If you look at a skeleton, it protects all the organs within the body,” Zahid says. “So I imagined, if I take an X-ray of Al-Masmak, you will find a skeleton that looks like this. The base of Saudi Arabia is a very strong skeleton and the light is the X-ray – a powerful light to show that inner strength.”

Noor Riyadh 2025 is being held under the theme In The Blink of an Eye. Reuters

Over in Qasr Al Hokm, Benzene Float I by Kuwaiti artist Monira Al Qadiri transforms molecular petrochemistry into monumental forms. Part of a continuing series, the iridescent fibreglass sculptures draw on the “space-filling models” scientists use to depict petrochemical compounds. Al Qadiri’s works bridge a futurist vision of the Gulf with the legacies of resource extraction, ecological and cultural.

“I have been obsessed with the topic of oil for many years,” she says. “[This is a] reimagining of how scientists draw petrochemicals. They look like little balloons. So I decided to make inflatable works based on petrochemical substances that we use every day – benzene, propane, naphthalene – that we hear about but never see because they are invisible.

“The colours reference the iridescence of oil, but also the region’s pre-oil pearl industry. My theory – as an artist – is that the colour of pearls transformed into the colour of oil, and will transform into something else in the future. This iridescence is actually the colour of history and the future.”

Noor Riyadh has presented about 450 works by more than 365 artists since its inception in 2021. Getty Images

Outside the STC Metro Station, Saudi artist Saad Al Howede presents Memory Melting, a trio of large illuminated installations shaped like oversized emojis. Their surfaces are embedded with children’s toys collected from around the world and fused into constellations of shared experience, contrasting the tactile, open-ended play of the past with the virtual, pre-programmed worlds that define childhood today.

“We have changed our way of thinking about games,” Al Howede says. “We have shifted from a situation where children play in a park with each other to a situation where a child is alone in a room, interacting virtually with people from all over the world. Now, they show their feelings through emojis. So how did the emotions change? Were these emotions real?

“Children everywhere – whether in Saudi Arabia or the United States – are children,” he adds. “They don’t have an ideology. They just want to play and learn from playing games. The feelings of those children – these emojis – are understood worldwide, all united in one shape.”

Noor Riyadh runs till December 6

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen

Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide

Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content

Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land

Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 268hp at 5,600rpm Torque: 380Nm at 4,800rpm Transmission: CVT auto Fuel consumption: 9.5L/100km On sale: now Price: from Dh195,000

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre turbo 4-cyl Transmission: eight-speed auto Power: 190bhp Torque: 300Nm Price: Dh169,900 On sale: now

Groom and Two Brides Director: Elie Semaan Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla Rating: 3/5

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

Where: Parc OL, Lyon, France

When: Wednesday, 10.45pm kick off (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.