UAE art guide: 20 museum and gallery exhibitions, including 421 Arts Campus anniversary show in Abu Dhabi

A three-part exhibition at 421 Arts Campus traces the evolution of the contemporary arts scene in the UAE; the Sharjah Art Foundation marks the opening of an exhibition venue dedicated to photography; and a pop-up show by Inloco Gallery showcases the human tension against impermanence. When it comes to the arts around the UAE, there is a lot to catch up on this weekend.

Solo exhibits include a sprawling survey of the works and practice of pioneering Emirati artist Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim and a landmark show of Kuwaiti-born Jordanian artist Ala Younis. There are also group exhibitions that confront the disruptive nature of borders and how photography can document upheavals - environmental and political.

Here are 20 exhibitions to see this week.

1. The Raw and The Cooked at Opera Gallery

The exhibition marks US artist Thomas Dillon's first solo show in Dubai. Photo: Opera Gallery

In The Raw and The Cooked, US artist Thomas Dillon presents a body of work produced specifically for his Dubai debut. The title of the exhibition draws from Claude Levi-Strauss's 1964 text, which posits that the act of cooking symbolises the transition from the raw into the cultural.

Dillon’s works do contain figurative forms, but they veer towards the abstract, perhaps in a transformation similar to the one highlighted by Levi-Strauss. Brush-strokes with frenzied gestures are further enlivened with boldly hued backdrops. Dillion uses his canvases as a space in which to wrangle and contain chaos.

Until November 17, Sunday to Wednesday, 10am-10pm; Thursday, 10am-midnight; Friday, 2pm-9pm; Saturday 11am-9pm; Dubai

2. Arranging Flowers at Taymour Grahne Projects

Waypoints by American artist Gail Spaien. Photo: Taymour Grahne Projects

Arranging Flowers, a solo exhibition by US artist Gail Spaien, marks the opening of Taymour Grahne Projects’ new space at Alserkal Avenue.

Spaien’s paintings are a lyrical exploration of domestic scenes. Tables, flower pots and windows with idyllic scenes are delightfully flattened, giving a disorienting feel to everyday objects.

Her works are influenced by ikebana, the Japanese art of floral arrangement. There are flowers even in works where the interior is only barely visible, such as Waypoints, which centres on a sprawling seascape and shows the edges of a stone balcony, decorated with blossoming potted trees. It is a subtle contrast between curated, domestic environments and the grandeur of the natural world, made cohesive through Spaien’s idiosyncratic flatness.

Until November 20; Monday to Saturday, 11am-7pm; Dubai

3. Silent Residues at Iris Projects

Emirati artist Ammar Al Attar works with industrial debris including cement blocks. Photo: Iris Projects

An artist known for blurring the lines between performance and photography, Ammar Al Attar is presenting a body of recent work that ponders upon the cyclical nature of our daily rituals.

The Emirati artist ventures towards peripheral sites across the country, engaging with the remnants of human presence and industrial debris, coaxing from them stories and meaning.

His monochrome photographs are superimposed with painted circles, emanating from the works with phosphoric vibrancy while tackling themes that range from the caprice of censorship to daily absurdities and the human capacity for adapting in a world that is quickly changing.

Until November 26, Monday to Friday, 11am-7pm; Abu Dhabi

4. The Imaginary Museum at Rizq Art Initiative

Christopher Joshua Benton explores the kandura in this work. Photo: Rizq Art Initiative

The Imaginary Museum is a group show featuring 27 artists from the UAE and abroad.

It draws its title from French writer Andre Malraux’s idea of a museum without walls, reframing artworks as fragments of memory rather than fixed objects.

Curated by Meena Vari, the exhibition brings together generations of Emirati artists, from pioneer Hassan Sharif to Afra Al Dhaheri and her sculptural braids of rope, as well as Maktoum Marwan Al Maktoum, who reimagines the remains of gazelles as relics of time.

Other highlights include Indu Antony’s olfactory artwork that distils the scent of rain, Abdulrahim Al Kendi’s translation of the Quran into a sequence of 0s and 1s in keeping with the binary code, as well as Christopher Joshua Benton’s reflections on the kandura.

Until November 30; Monday to Saturday, 10am-6pm; Abu Dhabi

5. Prix Pictet: Storm at Ishara Art Foundation

Storm showcases the 12 photographers shortlisted for the eleventh Prix Pictet. Photo: Ishara Art Foundation

Storm spotlights the 12 photographers shortlisted for the 11th Prix Pictet, an international photography award with a focus on sustainability and environmental issues. Storm, the exhibition at Ishara Art Foundation, marks its first international presentation after its premiere at London's Victoria and Albert Museum in September 2025.

The exhibition’s title is also its theme. It prompted photographers to consider the upheavals incurred by climate change, political unrest and forced migration.

Until December 13; Monday to Saturday, 10am-7pm; Dubai

6. Everything Comes to an End at Inloco Gallery

The Shahada (2023) by Abdulrahim Al Kendi. Photo: Inloco Gallery

Impermanence is a certainty, and the artworks in this pop-up exhibition lean into the finite. Organised by Inloco Gallery, the show marks a return to its more nomadic approach to showcasing art, nearly three years after developing its permanent space in Al Quoz.

The exhibition brings together 10 artists from across the world, many of them from the region. The works presented showcase how we confront the notion of impermanence and of things coming to an end. Alongside paintings and photography are more non-traditional works, including a sculpture by Neda Salmanpour that is covered in sand; carved soap-works by Samir Toumi; and Abdulrahim Al Kendi’s abstractions that take cues from binary code.

Until December 13; Monday to Sunday, 10am-10pm; Dubai

7. Restless Circle at Sharjah Art Foundation

Afra Al Dhaheri's exhibition brings together artworks across a variety of materials and mediums. Photo: Sharjah Art Foundation

The centrepiece of Restless Circle, and the artwork that lends the exhibition its title, is an installation inspired by the desert plants that draw circular patterns in the sand as they swerve with the wind.

For Afra Al Dhaheri, this ceaseless, spiralling movement, with no specific destination or purpose, offers a sharp metaphor to the fatigue inflicted by the constant expectation to produce and perform.

It is a concern that pervades across several works in Restless Circle. Al Dhaheri specifically tackles the idea of repetition, highlighting its tension in relation to time. She uses a diversity of materials to explore these concepts, including rope, fabric, cement and even hair, arranging them in loops, strands and bends, forms that allude to the motions of time.

The body of work is thought-provoking – at once challenging capitalistic and artistic expectations of ceaseless production, while also showing how new forms of knowledge emerge from the cyclical processes of making and unmaking.

Until December 14; Saturday to Thursday, 9am-9pm; Friday, 4pm-9pm; Sharjah

8. The Only Way Out is Through at The Twentieth Line at The Third Line

The exhibition marks Third Line gallery's 20th anniversary. Antonie Robertson / The National

Curated by Shumon Basar, The Only Way Out is Through marks the 20th anniversary of The Third Line, the contemporary art gallery in Alserkal Avenue.

In reflecting upon the gallery’s last two decades, bringing together works by every artist The Third Line has worked with, the exhibition inevitably contemplates upon the growth of Dubai as well, and in doing so, touches upon key global moments.

A timeline runs along the exhibition floor, with references that flit between hyperlocal and international events. These range from the launch of Art Dubai as well as the opening of Burj Khalifa to regional markers like the 2014 Gaza War, the 2020 Beirut Port Explosion and the launch of Saudi Arabia’s The Line, to global episodes like the outbreak of Covid-19 and the release of ChatGPT.

Between these timestamps and artworks by the likes of Farah Al Qasimi, Hayv Kahraman, the duo Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige, Tarek Al-Ghoussein and Yasiin Bey, The Only Way Out is Through becomes an exhibition that is as meditative and nostalgic as it is sobering.

Until December 28; Monday to Sunday, 11am-7pm; Dubai

9. Seas are sweet, fish tears are salty at Jameel Arts Centre

Mohammad Alfaraj's show spans photography, film, installation and poetry. Photo: Jameel Arts Centre

Art Jameel presents the first institutional solo exhibition of Saudi artist Mohammad Alfaraj. Rooted in his hometown of Al Ahsa, the works draw from agricultural landscapes, oral traditions and the details of everyday life.

The show spans photography, film, installation and poetry, unfolding across both the indoor galleries and garden spaces of Jameel Arts Centre. Hands, birds and palm trees recur throughout, forming a loose constellation of motifs. New commissions include a sound piece, a site-specific structure and a video work. The exhibition reflects Alfaraj’s interest in storytelling, moving across human and non-human worlds.

Until January 4; Saturday to Thursday, 10am-8pm; Fridays, noon-8pm; Dubai

10. Sila: All That is Left to You at Maraya Art Centre

Stitching Unity (2024) by Hazem Harb. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sila: All That is Left to You is an exhibition dedicated to tatreez, the centuries-old Palestinian art of embroidery.

Curated by Cima Azzam of Maraya Art Centre and Noor Suhail, curator of 1971 – Design Space, the exhibition brings together works from across a range of mediums, from video and installation to textiles and paintings.

Many of the works in Sila were crafted in collaboration with embroiderers from Inaash Association, a non-profit that supports more than 2,000 women in Palestinian refugee camps across Lebanon.

Collectively, the works in the exhibition expand on the possibilities and definition of tatreez. They show the technical aspects of the technique, with its care for precision, while also touching upon its historical and societal layers.

The works also highlight how tatreez has become a mode of resistance over the decades, subsisting against the erasure of Palestinian culture.

Until January 5; Saturday to Thursday, 10am-7pm; Friday, 4pm-7pm; Sharjah

11. The Shape of Things to Come at Efie Gallery

The group exhibition displays the works of six internationally acclaimed artists. Photo: Efie Gallery

Artists El Anatsui, Carrie Mae Weems, Abdoulaye Konate, Yinka Shonibare, Iman Issa and Adam Pen come together in this group exhibition at Efie Gallery.

The Shape of Things to Come reflects upon the drastic and at times rapid transformation that define modern life. These include political upheavals, technological and cultural impact as well as environmental crises. The works exemplify how art addresses these changes, but also prepares for them.

Until January 10; Monday to Saturday, 11am-7pm; Dubai

12. Past of a Temporal Universe at NYUAD Art Gallery

Tin Soldiers by Ala Younis. Victor Besa / The National

The individual components in Ala Younis’s works are small – tin soldiers, dioramas and archival materials – but the way they come together, as a constellation of stories touching upon mythmaking, urban planning and societal perception, is monumental.

The Kuwaiti-born Jordanian artist draws from her background as an architect to build sprawling bodies of work that reference landmark modernist structures as a departure point.

From the Le Corbusier-designed Baghdad Gymnasium to Egypt’s High Dam, Younis begins drawing an archival trail, citing films, music, video footage and literature, while inviting viewers to explore these personable stories.

Past of a Temporal Universe brings more than two decades' worth of work in one space, in an elegantly curated exhibition that offers a lot of food for thought, whether you are familiar with Younis’s works or experiencing them for the first time.

Until January 18; Tuesday to Sunday, noon-8pm; Abu Dhabi

13. I like to like what others are liking at Sharjah Art Foundation

The exhibition shows the Brazilian artist's large-scale installations and watercolours from the 1980s. Photo: Sharjah Art Foundation

Even from its title, Leda Catunda’s exhibition at Sharjah Art Foundation’s Al Mureijah Square seems like a self-reflective confession. And in a way, it is, prompting an introspection of desire, taste and identity.

I like to like what others are liking is Catunda’s largest solo presentation outside of Brazil. It brings together works dating back to the 1980s, including large-scale installations and watercolours that explore the overlap between the handmade and the mass-produced.

A leading voice of 1980s Brazilian art, Catunda fuses painting and sculpture, evolving from fabric-based pop assemblages to sensuous, baroque abstractions.

Until February 8; Saturday to Thursday, 9am-9pm; Friday, 4pm to 9pm; Sharjah

14. And After at Cultural Foundation Abu Dhabi

The exhibition examines the seasonal variations of the Arabian concepts of sukoon, naseem and riyah. Photo: Cultural Foundation Abu Dhabi

Curated by Dirwaza Curatorial Lab, And After features mixed-media works by 15 artists. The artworks explore the element of air through Arabian concepts such as sukoon, which denotes stillness; naseem, a gentle zephyr; and riyah, which refers to a turbulent gust.

Exhibiting artists include Yousif Abdulsaid - The florist from nothingness, Ammar Al Attar, Moza Al Falasi, Omar Al Gurg, Mariam Al Khoori, Jawad Al Malhi, Salmah Al Mansoori, Reem Al Mubarak, Abdulla Buhijji, Zara Mahmood, Iman Shaggag, Leila Shirazi, Mohammed Kazem, Ayman Zedani and Razan Al Sarraf. Together, their work invites visitors to reconsider their natural surroundings, particularly the subtle shifts that underline each season.

Until February 22, Saturday to Thursday, 9am-8pm; Friday, 2pm to 8pm; Abu Dhabi

15. Self-portrait with a cat I don’t have at Jameel Arts Centre

French-Syrian artist Bady Dalloul is known for his layered works. Photo: Jameel Arts Centre

In his debut institutional solo exhibition in the UAE, Bady Dalloul presents an autobiography that touches upon collective memory.

The French-Syrian artist uses books, board games, matchboxes and magazines to create layered works, narrative epics that challenge Eurocentric perspectives and definitions of art.

A highlight of the show, and one made specifically for the exhibition, is Age of Empires. The series of 50 works on paper draws from a 19th-century Japanese astrology manual to reflect upon the rise and demise of imperial power. The exhibition also features a recreation of Dalloul’s home studio in Dubai, featuring works that shed light on his itinerant life and practice that have led to travels across France, Japan and the UAE.

Until February 22, Saturday to Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10am-8pm; Friday, noon-8pm; Dubai

16. Two Clouds in the Night Sky at Cultural Foundation Abu Dhabi

Much of Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim's work is inspired by his native Khor Fakkan. Photo: Cultural Foundation

Two Clouds in the Night Sky delves into the work and practice of Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, a pioneering Emirati artist with a singular process and aesthetic.

Much of his work is inspired by the geography and colour palette of his native Khor Fakkan. The city's cliffs and coral reefs feature in his art as allusions, or through their patterns and textures in paintings. In sculptures such as Fresh and Salt, they are used as a medium in themselves. In Between Sunrise and Sunset – the work he presented at the 2022 Venice Biennale – he reflects upon the changes in colour between dawn and dusk.

Until February 22; Saturday to Thursday, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 2pm to 8pm; Abu Dhabi

17. Rays, Ripples, Residue at 421 Arts Campus

This exhibition marks the 10th anniversary of 421 Arts Campus, offering an opportunity to reflect on the practices that have emerged in this time, while also looking towards the future.

The works displayed in Rays, Ripples, Residue are diverse, encompassing video, performance, installations and multimedia. The works promote discussions on “what it means to produce art in the UAE today”, the exhibition literature reads, highlighting perspectives of emerging creatives, collectives and grassroots initiatives, while also nodding to the role of cultural institutions that have promoted these practices.

Rays, Ripples, Residue can be considered as three exhibitions that overlap and inform one another.

Munira Al Sayegh’s Leading to the Middle, for instance, celebrates the contributions of key instigators, from Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim to Lamya Gargash, Khaled Esguerra and Bait15, showing how their works have had a ripple effect on the local arts scene.

Where Al Sayegh unpacks a seminal moment in the earlier moment of the country’s contemporary arts landscape, Nadine Khalil considers what it was like to enter the scene after this trail-blazing moment from the early 2000s to the 2010s. Her Ghosts of Arrival shows, as the exhibition literature reads, “the quieter structures that continue to shape the present". Artists and collectives featured here include Tarek Al-Ghoussein, Mona Ayyash, Nadine Ghandour, Bait Juma, Hashel Lamki, Sara Naim and Isaac Sullivan.

Finally, Murtaza Vali’s SUN™ takes its cue from the sun, not only as a source of life, but also through the way it governs rhythms of daily routine. Symbolically, it reflects “the growing complexity and maturity of artistic practice and discourse in the UAE”, reads the literature. “The diverse conceptual, material and process-based approaches on display are pitched between the sun’s eternal beauty and increasingly urgent critiques of consumption and climate change, revealing the contradictions embedded in narratives of modernity and progress.”

Artists included in this section are Charbel-Joseph H. Boutros, Khalid Jauffer, Raja'a Khalid, Nima Nabavi and Pratchaya Phinthong.

Until April 26; Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-8pm; Abu Dhabi

18. Image Keepers at Photography Gallery

The Bride is Beautiful but She is Married to Another Man (2017) by Rula Halawani. Photo: Sharjah Art Foundation

The inaugural show at Sharjah Art Foundation's new venue in Al Manakh brings together works by 17 artists and collectives. The photographs are all drawn from the foundation’s collection and encompass studio portraits and multimedia installations.

Highlights include The Bride is Beautiful but She is Married to Another Man, a 2017 portrait series by Rula Halawani that depicts Palestinians just before the checks at the border crossing. Sunil Gupta’s Black Experience delves into the everyday lives of South Asian communities in the UK in the 1980s. Susan Hefuna’s Landscape/Cityscape shows Cairo and the Nile Delta through a pinhole camera. Mohammed Kazem’s Window shows the rapid urban development in the UAE, documenting the rise of a new building and the experiences of the workers constructing the structure.

Until April 26; Saturday to Thursday, 9am-9pm, Friday, 4pm-9pm; Sharjah

19. Of Land and Water at Kalba Ice Factory

John Akomfrah, Vertigo Sea (still), 2015. The work is featured in the Of Land and Water exhibition at the Kalba Ice Factory. Photo: Sharjah Art Foundation

Of Land and Water marks the first presentation of works from the Sharjah Art Foundation Collection in the emirate's east coast.

The exhibition presents large-scale works by nine international artists and collectives. The works ponder upon how borders sever stretches of open land and sea, dividing inhabitants and impacting their daily lives.

Until May 31; Saturday to Thursday, 9am-9pm; Friday, 4pm-9pm; Sharjah

20. Spectra of the Beautiful Past at Bait Sheikh Saeed Bin Hamad Al Qasimi

Spectra of the Beautiful Past brings together works by prominent Emirati artists including Abdulrahim Salem and Najat Makki. Photo: Bait Sheikh Saeed Bin Hamad Al Qasimi

Taking place in the heritage house in Kalba, Sharjah, the exhibition brings together works by prominent Emirati artists including Abdulrahim Salem and Najat Makki. The work on display is meant to evoke nostalgia and an appreciation for a bygone era.

The exhibition’s venue underscores its themes. Constructed at the turn of the 20th century, it was built by and named after the ruler of Kalba, Saeed bin Hamad Al Qasimi.

Until May 31, Saturday to Thursday, 8am-8pm; Friday, 4pm-8pm; Sharjah

Closing the loophole on sugary drinks As The National reported last year, non-fizzy sugared drinks were not covered when the original tax was introduced in 2017. Sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, 20 grams of sugar per 500ml bottle. The non-fizzy drink AriZona Iced Tea contains 65 grams of sugar – about 16 teaspoons – per 680ml can. The average can costs about Dh6, which would rise to Dh9. Drinks such as Starbucks Bottled Mocha Frappuccino contain 31g of sugar in 270ml, while Nescafe Mocha in a can contains 15.6g of sugar in a 240ml can. Flavoured water, long-life fruit juice concentrates, pre-packaged sweetened coffee drinks fall under the ‘sweetened drink’ category

Not taxed: Freshly squeezed fruit juices, ground coffee beans, tea leaves and pre-prepared flavoured milkshakes do not come under the ‘sweetened drink’ band.

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Essentials The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Malaysia Airlines all fly direct from the UAE to Kuala Lumpur and on to Penang from about Dh2,300 return, including taxes.

Where to stay

In Kuala Lumpur, Element is a recently opened, futuristic hotel high up in a Norman Foster-designed skyscraper. Rooms cost from Dh400 per night, including taxes. Hotel Stripes, also in KL, is a great value design hotel, with an infinity rooftop pool. Rooms cost from Dh310, including taxes.

In Penang, Ren i Tang is a boutique b&b in what was once an ancient Chinese Medicine Hall in the centre of Little India. Rooms cost from Dh220, including taxes.

23 Love Lane in Penang is a luxury boutique heritage hotel in a converted mansion, with private tropical gardens. Rooms cost from Dh400, including taxes.

In Langkawi, Temple Tree is a unique architectural villa hotel consisting of antique houses from all across Malaysia. Rooms cost from Dh350, including taxes.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

MATCH INFO What: India v Afghanistan, first Test

When: Starts Thursday

Where: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengalaru

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

The Vile Starring: Bdoor Mohammad, Jasem Alkharraz, Iman Tarik, Sarah Taibah Director: Majid Al Ansari Rating: 4/5

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5

SOUTH%20KOREA%20SQUAD %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EGoalkeepers%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKim%20Seung-gyu%2C%20Jo%20Hyeon-woo%2C%20Song%20Bum-keun%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDefenders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKim%20Young-gwon%2C%20Kim%20Min-jae%2C%20Jung%20Seung-hyun%2C%20Kim%20Ju-sung%2C%20Kim%20Ji-soo%2C%20Seol%20Young-woo%2C%20Kim%20Tae-hwan%2C%20Lee%20Ki-je%2C%20Kim%20Jin-su%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMidfielders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPark%20Yong-woo%2C%20Hwang%20In-beom%2C%20Hong%20Hyun-seok%2C%20Lee%20Soon-min%2C%20Lee%20Jae-sung%2C%20Lee%20Kang-in%2C%20Son%20Heung-min%20(captain)%2C%20Jeong%20Woo-yeong%2C%20Moon%20Seon-min%2C%20Park%20Jin-seob%2C%20Yang%20Hyun-jun%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStrikers%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHwang%20Hee-chan%2C%20Cho%20Gue-sung%2C%20Oh%20Hyeon-gyu%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

DUNGEONS%20%26%20DRAGONS%3A%20HONOR%20AMONG%20THIEVES %3Cp%3EDirectors%3A%20John%20Francis%20Daley%20and%20Jonathan%20Goldstein%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Chris%20Pine%2C%20Michelle%20Rodriguez%2C%20Rege-Jean%20Page%2C%20Justice%20Smith%2C%20Sophia%20Lillis%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2019 Cadillac XT4 Price, base: Dh145,000 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged in-line four-cylinder engine Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 237hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.7L / 100km

Terror attacks in Paris, November 13, 2015 - At 9.16pm, three suicide attackers killed one person outside the Atade de France during a foootball match between France and Germany

- At 9.25pm, three attackers opened fire on restaurants and cafes over 20 minutes, killing 39 people

- Shortly after 9.40pm, three other attackers launched a three-hour raid on the Bataclan, in which 1,500 people had gathered to watch a rock concert. In total, 90 people were killed

- Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the terrorists, did not directly participate in the attacks, thought to be due to a technical glitch in his suicide vest

- He fled to Belgium and was involved in attacks on Brussels in March 2016. He is serving a life sentence in France

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Brief scores: Manchester United 4 Young 13', Mata 28', Lukaku 42', Rashford 82' Fulham 1 Kamara 67' (pen), Red card: Anguissa (68') Man of the match: Juan Mata (Man Utd)

Kandahar%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ric%20Roman%20Waugh%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EGerard%20Butler%2C%20Navid%20Negahban%2C%20Ali%20Fazal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULTS 5pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (Turf) 2,200m

Winner: M'A Yaromoon, Jesus Rosales (jockey), Khalifa Al Neydai (trainer) 5.30pm: Khor Al Baghal – Conditions (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: No Riesgo Al Maury, Antonio Fresu, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 6pm: Khor Faridah – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: JAP Almahfuz, Royston Ffrench, Irfan Ellahi 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Fillies Classic – Prestige (PA) Dh110,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Mahmouda, Pat Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi 7pm: Abu Dhabi Colts Classic – Prestige (PA) Dh110,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AS Jezan, George Buckell, Ahmed Al Mehairbi 7.30pm: Khor Laffam – Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Dolman, Antonio Fresu, Bhupath Seemar

Two products to make at home Toilet cleaner 1 cup baking soda 1 cup castile soap 10-20 drops of lemon essential oil (or another oil of your choice) Method: 1. Mix the baking soda and castile soap until you get a nice consistency. 2. Add the essential oil to the mix. Air Freshener 100ml water 5 drops of the essential oil of your choice (note: lavender is a nice one for this) Method: 1. Add water and oil to spray bottle to store. 2. Shake well before use.

Heather, the Totality

Matthew Weiner,

Canongate

FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE ( 4 GMT) Tuesday

Mairobr v Liverpool

Spartak Moscow v Sevilla

Feyenoord v Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City v Napoli

Monaco v Besiktas

RB Leipzig v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday

Benfica v Manchester United

CSKA Moscow v Basel

Bayern Munich v Celtic

Anderlecht v Paris Saint-Germain

Qarabag v Atletico Madrid

Chelsea v Roma

Barcelona v Olympiakos

Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

THE APPRENTICE Director: Ali Abbasi Starring: Sebastian Stan, Maria Bakalova, Jeremy Strong Rating: 3/5

Innotech Profile Date started: 2013 Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari Based: Muscat, Oman Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies Size: 15 full-time employees Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now.

The specs: Macan Turbo Engine: Dual synchronous electric motors

Power: 639hp

Torque: 1,130Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Touring range: 591km

Price: From Dh412,500

On sale: Deliveries start in October

Turning%20waste%20into%20fuel %3Cp%3EAverage%20amount%20of%20biofuel%20produced%20at%20DIC%20factory%20every%20month%3A%20%3Cstrong%3EApproximately%20106%2C000%20litres%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAmount%20of%20biofuel%20produced%20from%201%20litre%20of%20used%20cooking%20oil%3A%20%3Cstrong%3E920ml%20(92%25)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ETime%20required%20for%20one%20full%20cycle%20of%20production%20from%20used%20cooking%20oil%20to%20biofuel%3A%20%3Cstrong%3EOne%20day%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EEnergy%20requirements%20for%20one%20cycle%20of%20production%20from%201%2C000%20litres%20of%20used%20cooking%20oil%3A%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%96%AA%20Electricity%20-%201.1904%20units%3Cbr%3E%E2%96%AA%20Water-%2031%20litres%3Cbr%3E%E2%96%AA%20Diesel%20%E2%80%93%2026.275%20litres%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

ENGLAND SQUAD Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.