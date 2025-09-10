Aichi Triennale 2025: The 14 Arab artists in spotlight at Japanese festival

The sixth Aichi Triennale opens in Japan this weekend under the artistic direction of Hoor Al Qasimi, president of Sharjah Art Foundation.

Running from three venues until the end of November, the festival brings together 61 artists from 22 countries and territories under the theme A Time Between Ashes and Roses, which has been drawn from a poem by the Syrian poet Adonis.

Al Qasimi says: “Through the exhibition, we will delve into the complex issues emerging between humans and the environment.

“By engaging with art and reflecting on the world around us, we may uncover new insights and potential solutions to our pressing crises.”

The majority of participating artists hail from Japan, while elsewhere in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Oceania and Europe are also strongly represented. Here are the Arab artists to look out for.

1. Basel Abbas & Ruanne Abou-Rahme (Palestine)

The New York and Ramallah-based duo present both an exhibition and a new performance. Their work samples sound, image and text to address memory, displacement and political imaginaries, and the opening-weekend performance will feature live Palestinian musicians.

2. Maitha Abdalla (UAE)

Born in Khorfakkan and based in Abu Dhabi, Abdalla works across film, sculpture, painting and performance. Her practice blends folklore, mythology and psychology to construct theatrical characters that embody facets of her own experience.

3. Afra Al Dhaheri (UAE)

An Abu Dhabi-based artist, Al Dhaheri works across mixed media, sculpture and installation. Her practice reflects on time, fragility and resilience in the context of the UAE’s rapid transformation.

4. Shaikha Al Mazrou (UAE)

Emirati artist Shaikha Al Mazrou is one of the Arab artists presenting at this year's event. Photo: Shaikha Al MAzrou

Known for her abstract sculptures, Al Mazrou explores tension, form and space. She is part of a new wave of Emirati artists who address the psychological and physical impact of structure and material.

5. Mohammed Kazem (UAE)

Mohammed Kazem is one of the leading figures of the UAE's conceptual art movement. Photo: Mohammed Kazem

A leading figure in the UAE’s conceptual art movement, Kazem often uses sound, video and installation to explore environment and the experience of place. His work builds on decades of practice examining mapping and the sensory perception of surroundings.

6. Simone Fattal (Syria/France)

Raised in Lebanon and now based in Paris, Fattal has worked across painting, publishing and sculpture. Her practice often draws on mythology, memory and exile, informed by the Lebanese Civil War and her own experiences of displacement.

7. Mirna Bamieh (Palestine)

Founder of the Palestine Hosting Society, Bamieh creates socially engaged projects through food and storytelling. Her work preserves endangered culinary traditions while also exploring fermentation as a metaphor for memory and transformation.

8. Dala Nasser (Lebanon)

Lebanese contemporary artist Dala Nasser uses raw materials in her large-scale work. Photo: Dala Nasser

Based in Beirut, Nasser uses raw materials such as dyed fabric and natural pigments to address environment and history. Her practice reflects on the legacies of place and the politics of landscape.

9. Hrair Sarkissian (Syria/UK)

Sarkissian’s photography and installations explore memory, trauma and disappearance. Born in Damascus and now based in London, his large-scale works often reflect on contested sites of history.

10. Bassim Al Shaker (Iraq/USA)

Born in Baghdad and based in the United States, Al Shaker works in painting and drawing. His practice reflects on identity and the experience of migration.

11. Kamala Ibrahim Ishag (Sudan)

A pioneering Sudanese artist, Ishag was a founding member of the Khartoum School and a key figure in modern Sudanese art. Her paintings explore spirituality, feminism and local heritage.

12. Selma & Sofiane Ouissi (Tunisia)

The Tunisian sibling duo bring Bird to the Performing Arts programme – their first performance in Japan. Based between Tunis and France, their work merges choreography, visual art and installation.

Remaining Fixtures Wednesday: West Indies v Scotland

Thursday: UAE v Zimbabwe

Friday: Afghanistan v Ireland

Sunday: Final

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nag%20Ashwin%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPrabhas%2C%20Saswata%20Chatterjee%2C%20Deepika%20Padukone%2C%20Amitabh%20Bachchan%2C%20Shobhana%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Greatest Royal Rumble results John Cena pinned Triple H in a singles match Cedric Alexander retained the WWE Cruiserweight title against Kalisto Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt win the Raw Tag Team titles against Cesaro and Sheamus Jeff Hardy retained the United States title against Jinder Mahal Bludgeon Brothers retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos Seth Rollins retains the Intercontinental title against The Miz, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe AJ Styles remains WWE World Heavyweight champion after he and Shinsuke Nakamura are both counted out The Undertaker beats Rusev in a casket match Brock Lesnar retains the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns in a steel cage match Braun Strowman won the 50-man Royal Rumble by eliminating Big Cass last

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

India cancels school-leaving examinations

Tentative schedule of 2017/18 Ashes series 1st Test November 23-27, The Gabba, Brisbane 2nd Test December 2-6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 3rd Test Dcember 14-18, Waca, Perth 4th Test December 26-30, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 5th Test January 4-8, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney