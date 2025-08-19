Damascus University. Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Culture

Art & Design

Damascus University's nude art ban sparks student protest

Renowned sculptor Fouad Dahdouh said he would personally oversee projects to ensure compliance with 'ethical values'

William Mullally
William Mullally

August 19, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Damascus University fine arts students are objecting to a ban on the use of nude models in sculpture, photography and engraving courses.

The directive, issued by Dean Fouad Dahdouh, also mandates that he personally oversee students' graduation projects to ensure compliance with “ethical and societal values”. Any violation of this policy will result in a grade of zero, according to the letter.

According to Sky News Arabia, the decision has sparked criticism among students, who view it as a restriction on artistic freedom. Al Araby reports that students have organised protests, including sit-ins, and are demanding tthe administration reverse the decision and uphold the university's independence.

Dahdouh is a renowned sculptor and painter, who graduated from the university in 1981 before joining as a professor in 1993. His own work includes depictions of nude models, which has drawn criticism online in the wake of the announcement.

Syrian artist Fouad Dahdouh's sculpture Prisoners. Photo: Azmina Art Galleries
Syrian artist Fouad Dahdouh's sculpture Prisoners. Photo: Azmina Art Galleries

This development occurs against the backdrop of significant political and social changes in Syria. In May, US President Donald Trump lifted sanctions on the country, which had been in place for nearly half a century.

The announcement led to widespread jubilation in the Damascus arts world, with creatives expressing optimism about the country's future. Many believed it was a potential turning point for Syria's economy and international relations, especially after speech was limited under former Syrian president Bashar Al Assad.

However, the reported ban on nudity in art education highlights continuing tension between creative expression and state-imposed cultural norms. While some view the policy as an effort to align academic practices with societal values, others perceive it as an infringement on academic and artistic freedoms.

The controversy underscores the broader challenges facing Syria's cultural institutions as they navigate the complexities of post-conflict reconstruction and evolving societal expectations. The outcome of this dispute may have implications for the future of artistic education and freedom of expression in the country.

Updated: August 19, 2025, 1:01 PM
