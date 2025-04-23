Oman to make its debut at Venice Architecture Biennale

Oman has announced its inaugural participation in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/01/30/uae-pavilion-venice-architecture-biennale/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/01/30/uae-pavilion-venice-architecture-biennale/">Venice Architecture Biennale</a>. Curated by Omani architect Majeda Alhinai, the sultanate’s pavilion is called Traces, and is themed around the concept of Sablah, a traditional communal space used for hosting guests or having discussions. The pavilion aims to explore how architecture can preserve cultural heritage while evolving to meet contemporary needs. Usually located at the heart of a village or neighbourhood, the Sablah is a welcoming place where people gather to exchange ideas, share meals and socialise. “As an architect and curator, I believe meaningful architectural solutions emerge when we truly understand the deep connections between place, people and collective memory,” says Alhinai. “Traces highlights the importance of social cohesion, dialogue and communal spaces in shaping the built environment. Architecture is not just about structure, but about creating spaces that foster connection and shared experience. I wanted to create a space that could be redefined and reshaped over time, much like the conversations, meetings and encounters that naturally unfold within a traditional Sablah.” Traces is designed to be easily reassembled and repurposed into various configurations, allowing it to create public and always new spaces after the exhibition. Rather than constructing a temporary structure, the pavilion uses a modular design that can be used in different contexts. The structure, which is 10x10 square metres, will have no distinct inside or outside, allowing people to move freely through it and to remodel and create their own space. Traces will feature movable seating crafted from natural, palm-woven materials and use colours reminiscent of Omani pottery clay and sand. The pavilion will also have movable seating, ideal for public talks taking place throughout the Venice Biennale. By reimagining the Sablah, the pavilion explores how the structure can inspire adaptable and resilient communal spaces by bridging tradition and modernity while reflecting values of hospitality, dialogue and community. Although deeply rooted in Omani tradition, Traces aims to be a global model for designing inclusive, adaptable environments that foster shared responsibility and connection. It also demonstrates how multi-functional communal spaces can address both local and universal challenges, promoting interaction and inclusivity. <i>The Oman Pavilion will be open to the public from May 10 to November 23</i>