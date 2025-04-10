A Memorial in Fragments presents a major body of work by Majd Arandas. The Palestinian photographer was killed in November 2023 by an Israeli airstrike. Photo: Gulf Photo Plus
Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: Celebration of late Palestinian photographer Majd Arandas

Plus, exhibitions by Imran Qureshi, Rami Farook and a group show of Arab women artists

Razmig Bedirian
April 10, 2025