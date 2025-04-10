Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: Celebration of late Palestinian photographer Majd Arandas

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/art-dubai/" target="_blank">Art Dubai</a> is around the corner. The city’s premier art event often marks its busiest art season with several galleries rolling out new exhibitions to coincide with the fair. From an exhibition dedicated to Palestinian photographer Majd Arandas to an open studio delving into the artistic process and pathos of Emirati artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/art-impresario-rami-farook-opens-new-exhibition-in-dubai-a-reflection-of-past-and-present-1.1068569" target="_blank">Rami Farook</a>, here are a few exhibitions and events to see across the UAE this weekend. Hyderabad-born artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/imran-qureshi-at-salsali-private-museum-1.688166" target="_blank">Imran Qureshi</a> is best known for his idiosyncratic take on Persian miniature painting, while also drawing inspiration from Mughal and Sikh architectural traditions. His exhibition at Concrete is curated by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/01/25/sharjah-art-foundation-offers-200000-grant-to-10-creatives/" target="_blank">Nada Raza</a>, director of Alserkal Arts Foundation and is a highlight of Alserkal Art Week. It surveys contemporary South Asian cityscapes through photography, video, painting, and a site-specific installation. <i>Monday to Sunday, 10am-7pm; April 13 to 20; Concrete, Dubai</i> This exhibition presents a major body of work by Majd Arandas. The Palestinian photographer was killed in November 2023 by an Israeli air strike near his home in Deir al-Balah, Gaza. The works presented in A Memorial in Fragments show Arandas’s natural sense of composition and ability to capture a wide gamut of emotions. The photographs were recovered by the photographer's brother after his tragic death. The exhibition also explores the function of photography not just in the documentation of the present but in providing testimony for the future. <i>Monday to Saturday, 10am-7pm; April 13 to August 13; Gulf Photo Plus, Dubai</i> Voices and Visions presents a wide variety of work by Arab women artists. It includes the vibrant canvasses of Hend Rashid, the textured portraits of Fatma Lootah, acrylic works by Mariam Abbas and mixed media paintings by Fatima Al-Nimr that incorporate motifs from UAE heritage. <i>Monday to Thursday, 9am-5pm; Friday, 8am – 3pm; until May 6; Khawla Art and Culture, Abu Dhabi</i> Rami Farook has often found creativity in ugliness. In this open studio session, which comes as part of Alserkal Art Week, the Emirati artist will be presenting a series of works, some of which he began as far back as 2009. The works in the open studio reflect upon subjects such as decay, suffering and inhumanity. Instead of shying away from the grotesque, Farook instead seeks to coax from these topics an emotional experience, even if it comes at the expense of visual appeal. <i>Sunday, 9am- 6pm; April 13; Satellite, Dubai</i> Singaporean artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/international-artists-come-together-for-the-poetics-of-absence-exhibit-at-alserkal-avenue-1.43173" target="_blank">John Clang </a>is returning to Sharjah to offer another round of his performance series Reading by an Artist. Clang sits with individuals and predicts life events based on several divination systems. These include geomancy, which comes from zi wei dou shu, a traditional Chinese fortunetelling system. The readings, often lasting an hour, result in a unique chart or portrait for each of the sitters. The performances are meant to blur the lines of art and lived experience. Prior registration is required through the Sharjah Art Foundation website. <i>Registration required; April 10 to 23; Al Mureijah Square, Sharjah</i>