Tarek Atouli says his exhibition At-Tariq seeks to show that 'there is so much richness to gain out of hospitality, in opening your door'. Photo: TBA21
Tarek Atouli says his exhibition At-Tariq seeks to show that 'there is so much richness to gain out of hospitality, in opening your door'. Photo: TBA21

Culture

Art & Design

Lebanese artist Tarek Atoui opens a door to musical heritage of Atlas Mountains in Madrid show

At-Tariq exhibition at TBA21 considers the act of hospitality in the Arab world

Maghie Ghali

April 06, 2025