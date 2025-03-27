Omar Chakil's Colorama Canopic vases. Photo: Galerie Gastou
Omar Chakil's Colorama Canopic vases. Photo: Galerie Gastou

Culture

Art & Design

'Stone of the desert': Omar Chakil is helping Egyptian alabaster regain its lustre

Designer is unveiling new series of works at Galerie Gastou’s booth at Pad Paris

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

March 27, 2025