Alla Abdunabi: Are your memories of me enough for you? features the Barbary lion as a focal subject. Photo: 421 Arts Campus
Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: Symbolic exploitation of the Barbary lion and music against injustice

Plus, two exhibitions by Italian artist Stefano Simontacchi, known as The Prism

Razmig Bedirian
March 13, 2025