Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: Symbolic exploitation of the Barbary lion and music against injustice

This week’s mix of art shows in the UAE peppers introspection with broader historical scrutiny. From an exhibition that shows how the mighty Barbary lion was hunted into extinction and then exploited as a symbol of power by colonial powers to one that invites the viewer to reflect upon themselves in illuminated and polished surfaces, here are three things to look out for this weekend. Stefano Simontacchi describes his work as a means to “help viewers reconnect with their inner universe”. The Italian artist, who is better known as The Prism, is known for his circular works, which blend reflective surfaces with dynamic colours. Illuminated panels and polished surfaces incorporate the surroundings, as well as the viewer, within the works. Simontacchi is presenting two exhibitions at the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/03/12/bassam-freiha-art-foundation-architecture/" target="_blank"> Bassam Freiha Art Foundation</a>, Project Oneness as well as Trust, Gratitude and Love Journey. The exhibitions are curated by contemporary art theorist Marco Senaldi. The foundation is also hosting a Ramadan-themed event this weekend. Moonlight Market is taking place on Friday and Saturday. It features pop-up stalls from local creatives as well as complimentary workshops and live performances. <i>Daily, 10am-10pm; until August 31; Bassam Freiha Art Foundation, Abu Dhabi</i> Rhythm of Peace is a performance that comes as part of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/11/20/on-this-land-an-exhibition-in-alserkal-avenue-is-a-triumph-of-palestinian-culture/" target="_blank">Alserkal Avenue</a>’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/03/06/ramadan-museum-gallery-guide-dubai-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Ramadan programme</a> Interrupting Patterns. Kuwaiti composer, guitarist and singer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/10/29/boom-diwan-kuwait-new-album/" target="_blank">Ghazi Faisal Al-Mulaifi</a> will be presenting a series of original compositions alongside Turkish percussionist Berke Can Ozcan, Dutch keyboardist Jesse Boere and UK bassist Steven Bedford. Between their disparate backgrounds, the musicians blend various influences in the compositions, which aim to provide a soundscape of introspection. The songs also reflect upon the collective responsibility to act against social injustice. <i>Saturday, 9pm; The Yard at Alserkal Avenue, Dubai</i> In her debut solo exhibition, Libyan-born artist Alla Abdunabi takes cues from the simulacra, a philosophical concept that addresses how symbols and representations shape our perception of reality. The works within the exhibition explore how iconography has been preserved and restored across different moments in history. The resurgence of these iconographies, rather than mere restoration, often gain new meaning as they enter contemporary contexts, at times embodying active power structures. The Barbary lion has a pivotal role in the exhibition. The animal was hunted to extinction by colonial powers, and yet despite its physical disappearance, it has absurdly become a symbol of imperial strength. Abdunabi highlights this transformation in the exhibition, showing how colonial violence goes beyond physical subjugation. As the exhibition details: “The lion’s body is both dead and immortal – its real, physical form eradicated, but its image preserved and exploited to assert power.” <i>Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-8pm; until May 4; 421 Arts Campus, Abu Dhabi</i>