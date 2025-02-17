‘War has cast a dark shadow over my work’: Gaza-based artist shares inspiration behind his viral paintings

Once known for creating vibrant animations and playful depictions, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/14/live-hamas-israel-hostage-names/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>-based <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/12/30/palestine-songs-peace/" target="_blank">Palestinian artist </a>Ahmad Adawy has adopted a different tone this past year. Stoic images framed by scenes of war and displacement now grace the artist’s Instagram page. The images are as sombre as they are striking. The war has cast a dark shadow over Adawy’s work, shaping it in profound and painful ways. “Previously, my art celebrated beauty, hope and a vision for a brighter future,” he says, speaking from his house in northern Gaza. “I loved painting joyful scenes, expressing optimism even amid hardship. But now, as a husband and father of three daughters, the experience has taken on a terrifying dimension. Watching the fear in my wife's and daughters’ eyes with each explosion is a constant reminder of how fragile our world has become.” A 41-year-old senior illustrator and art director, Adawy cofounded Cubineers in the northern Gaza city of Deir al Balah in 2014. The small business and studio was designed to create animations and illustrations. Now, in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/01/30/mo-amer-netflix-palestine-season-two/" target="_blank">aftermath of October 7</a>, Adawy has lost his studio and many of his works, halting operations on a lifelong labour of love. Despite the challenges of living and working in the midst of a devastating war, Adawy continues to share his illustrations on his social media channels, now taking inspiration from his new, although sombre, reality. “Before the war, my life revolved around my work in cartoons and animation, which was far more than just a profession – it was a true passion,” Adawy says. “My work was vibrant, serving a variety of fields from media and marketing to children’s content and agency projects. Every piece was filled with colour and joy, a creative escape from the hardships of life in Gaza.” Raised in a refugee camp, Adawy attended the UNRWA schools – a journey he says helped him deeply appreciate the power of community and resilience. He later pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Art from Al-Aqsa University in Gaza, where he nurtured his passion for creativity and visual storytelling. The university has since been damaged by Israeli air strikes. Growing up in Gaza, he witnessed the impact of the first Intifada and the struggles faced by his community under occupation. “These experiences deeply influenced my early work, and my first piece, <i>Children of Stones</i>, captured the resilience of Palestinian youth amid these challenging times,” he says. Despite working with limited tools and resources due to the Israeli siege, Adawy poured his heart into every project. Each animation, each artwork, felt like a new member of the family, he explains – “a part of me and my story”. It was both a way of coping with the challenges he and his family faced daily – and a testament to the resilience and dreams of their community. “At Cubineers, our team was dedicated to producing work that combined technical skills with meaningful storytelling, even with the limitations we faced in Gaza,” Adawy explains, adding that after years of hard work and many sleepless nights, his studio became one of the leading animation production companies in the Mena region, delivering content that resonated with audiences globally. “Unfortunately, in the recent aggression, our studio was destroyed and we lost most of our equipment and computers. It was a significant setback, both emotionally and professionally, as our work was not only a source of livelihood, but also a way to share our creativity with the world.” In spite of these losses, Adawy and his team remain committed to rebuilding and continuing their work. “In my recent artworks, I aim to capture moments that, although brief, leave a lasting impact and etch deep scars on the human soul,” the artist explains, letting out a sigh in the process. “Each piece is an attempt to convey the overwhelming emotions that have hit me so hard, that threaten to strip away my humanity in the face of horror. I know it’s never enough to fully capture these experiences.” The piece that resonates most closely with the artist, however, is a depiction of a family hiding under an umbrella as bombs fall in the background. It is inspired by Adawy's instinct to protect his family amid chaos. “It’s a symbolic gesture of my love and fear, he explains. “This artwork is a testament to my own helplessness but also my unbreakable commitment to shield my loved ones, however fragile that hope may be.” Adawy actively shares his work on social media as an outlet and a source of expression. But he is also currently preparing for an upcoming international exhibition, with more details to be posted on his social accounts soon. Both he and his team at Cubineers continue working in some capacity during the conflict. He confirms: “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/2021/09/08/palestinian-artist-sliman-mansour-launches-website-for-his-art-prints/" target="_blank">Art </a>and storytelling are deeply woven into who we are and what we stand for.”