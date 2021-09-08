Palestinian artist Sliman Mansour launches website for his art prints

Palestinian artist Sliman Mansour has launched his own website, where original art prints of his work are now available.

“After months of going through my archive and trying to obtain the highest quality and resolution of the selected artworks, I am happy to officially share it [my website] with all of you,” the artist wrote on Instagram. “I sincerely hope that you enjoy the website and all that it has to offer.“

The website includes Mansour’s earlier pieces from the 1970s, as well as his most recent works. Among some of his most recognisable paintings on the website is Yaffa from 1979, which shows a Palestinian woman in traditional garb carrying a basket of oranges through a grove.

There are also paintings that respond to the Israeli occupation of Palestine, such as Camel of Hardships (1974) and Woman with Jerusalem (1978), where both subjects bear the burden of longing for their homeland, represented by the Dome of the Rock.

Mansour’s later works, which include colourful landscape paintings of olive groves and mixed media works using mud and acrylic on wood, are also available.

His most recent include Breaking Free, from this year, depicting an athlete attempting to pole vault over the occupation wall, while From the River to the Sea shows a woman embracing a morphed orange and olive tree.

Born in Birzeit in 1947, Mansour is known for depicting the Palestinian struggle in his paintings, with his earlier works often featuring peasant women in traditional dress. In the 1980s, Mansour and other artists were part of a movement that boycotted Israeli supplies, turning instead to natural and local materials such as mud and henna as a medium.

Most of the prints on the artist’s website are available in various sizes, in the price range of $35 to $55. They are described as museum quality and giclee-printed on archival, acid-free paper that is sourced from Japan, using pigment inks that are fade-resistant.

More information on slimanmansour.com

