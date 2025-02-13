Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: Two Venice Biennale exhibitions debut in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

Two exhibitions by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/01/30/uae-pavilion-venice-architecture-biennale/" target="_blank">National Pavilion UAE</a> that were presented at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/venice-biennale/" target="_blank">Venice Biennale </a>have finally made their way to the UAE. That, along with other new offerings by local galleries, means that there’s quite a bit to catch up on in the local arts scene. From poetic reflections of the country’s natural landscapes to the Dubai debut of Nigerian-British artist Sola Olulode, here are four exhibitions to see this week. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/04/17/abdullah-al-saadi-venice-biennale/" target="_blank">Sites of Memory, Sites of Amnesia</a> was the National Pavilion UAE exhibition at last year’s Venice Biennale. The show brought eight bodies of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/02/06/abdullah-al-saadi-venice-art-biennale/" target="_blank">Abdullah Al Saadi</a>’s works, two of which were created specifically for the biennial. The exhibition is now making its UAE debut, showing at 421 until May 4. Like the original show, it is being curated by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/tarek-abou-el-fetouh-to-curate-arts-programme-for-expo-2020-dubai-1.962216" target="_blank">Tarek Abou El Fetouh</a>. Sites of Memory, Sites of Amnesia delves into Al Saadi’s process and works with theatrical charm. Visitors trace a path through the exhibition as performers reveal works emerging from metal chests that allude to the artist’s studio space in Khor Fakkan, and telling stories as part of the performance. <i>Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-8pm; until May 4; 421 Arts Campus, Abu Dhabi</i> A seminal work by an important Emirati artist, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/02/04/mohamed-ahmed-ibrahim-exhibition-sunrise-sunset-sharjah/" target="_blank">Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim’s <i>Between Sunrise and Sunset</i></a><i> </i>was<i> </i>commissioned by the National Pavilion UAE and featured at the 2022 Venice Biennale. The work is now on display in the UAE for the first time in an exhibition at the Maraya Art Centre in Sharjah, which has been organised with the support of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/12/04/rand-abdul-jabbar-molding-anew-exhibition/" target="_blank">Lawrie Shabibi</a> and the National Pavilion UAE. The exhibition features three paintings by Ibrahim, but the titular installation is the centrepiece, taking the entirety of the second-floor gallery space. The installation features 128 sculptural forms, each unique in shape, size and colour. The sculptures are arranged in a gradient, ranging from more vivid hues to the dulled and monochrome palettes that allude to the night. For Ibrahim, the work is meant to reflect the diversity of the UAE, both environmentally and culturally, while also evoking the metaphorical breadth of night and day. <i>Saturday to Thursday, 10am-7pm; Friday, 4pm-7pm; until August 1; Maraya Art Centre, Sharjah</i> Shama Al Hamed is marking her first solo exhibition, only a few years after earning her Bachelor of Visual Art degree from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/cop28/2023/11/12/zayed-university-students-take-part-in-cop28-preview-in-cairo/" target="_blank">Zayed University</a> in 2022. The exhibition features a vibrant mix of sculptures, installations and paintings that show surprising range for a young artist. The works reflect upon Al Hamed’s journey as an artist, using the act of jumping as a metaphor for creative experimentation, as well as movement between different memories and emotions. <i>Monday to Saturday, 10am-6pm; until April 5; Aisha Alabbar Gallery, Dubai</i> Olulode’s debut exhibition in Dubai ventures towards the sea in an exploration of myth and memory. The Nigerian-British artist’s paintings often features references to the Yoruba water spirit, Yemaya, while exploring concepts of femininity and the power of nature. In the exhibited works, Olulode draws from her archive of photographs taken during trips to Caribbean, Mallorca and Senegal. However, instead of realistic recreations of the photographs in paint, the images are reimagined with a dreamlike nature and with bold colours. The paintings, as a result, become places where memories and legends intertwine, with water featured as a freeing element. <i>Monday to Saturday, 10am-6pm; until April 9; Lawrie Shabibi, Dubai</i> A new adaptation of William Shakespeare's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/on-stage/prokofiev-s-romeo-and-juliet-the-story-behind-the-ballet-coming-to-dubai-opera-1.722695" target="_blank"><i>Romeo & Juliet </i></a>will debut in Dubai on Friday, inspired by the music of the legendary rock band Queen. Featuring a five-piece band playing the British group's songs throughout the performance, the adaptation by Cross Bronx Studio's Lydia DeSouza punctuates the sword fights and star-crossed romance by a number of the UAE's theatre veterans with guitar solos and vocal gymnastics in the style of Freddie Mercury. <i>Friday to Sunday, Theatre by QE2, Dubai</i>