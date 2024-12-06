Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: Digital art and Dubai in manga

From the work of renowned Egyptian artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/culture-bites/2024/11/21/historic-pieces-and-humble-beginnings-at-abu-dhabi-art/" target="_blank">Adel El Siwi</a> and his new experimentations with colour to Emirati artist<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/2022/09/04/mural-by-emirati-artist-abdulla-lutfi-captures-dubais-old-and-new/" target="_blank"> Abdulla Lutfi</a>’s monochromatic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2024/03/08/akira-toriyama-dead-dragon-ball/" target="_blank">manga-</a>inspired work and a digital immersion based on the literary work of Jules Verne, here are four exhibitions to check out this week. This is your last chance to see the first solo exhibition in the region of Brazilian artist Antonio Dias's work. Sharjah Art Foundation pays homage to his versatility and his artistic trajectory from the 1960s until the late 1990s. The exhibition showcases a wide range of his work, in which Dias often explored complex sociopolitical issues across diverse mediums, experimenting with materials. <i>Saturday to Thursday, 9am-9pm; Friday 4am-9pm; until December 8; Sharjah Art Foundation, Sharjah</i> In his first solo exhibition in the UAE in 10 years, the renowned Egyptian artist Adel El Siwi, known for his bold stylised figures with elongated faces, presents recent paintings and earlier pieces. The paintings collectively present his philosophical concerns. They combine concepts around identity with ancient and historical influences, as well as a shift in his perspective and experimentations with colour after his first visit to South Africa. <i>Monday to Friday, 10am-6pm; until January 14; Tabari Artspace, Dubai</i> Based on the stories of the French novelist, playwright and poet Jules Verne, this digital experience fuses classic storytelling and modern technology. Verne’s well-known novels such as <i>20,000 Leagues Under the Sea</i>, <i>Journey to the Centre of the Earth</i> and <i>Around the World in 80 Days</i> are the basis of the show, suitable for the whole family, which uses imagery, story and music to create an immersive, sensory experience. <i>Daily, 11am-11pm; until December 31; TODA, Dubai</i> Emirati artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/2022/09/04/mural-by-emirati-artist-abdulla-lutfi-captures-dubais-old-and-new/" target="_blank">Abdulla Lutfi</a> is well known for blending <a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=thenationalnews.com%3A+japanese+manga&rlz=1C1CHBD_enAE1133AE1133&oq=thenationalnews.com%3A+japanese+manga&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOdIBCDM4NzdqMGo3qAIAsAIA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8" target="_blank">Japanese manga</a> with Emirati culture. The artist reimagines characters from well-known mangas, and specifically for this exhibition the popular Japanese series <i>One Piece</i>, in traditional Emirati attire, set against Dubai’s skyline. With his strong storytelling, monochromatic style and fun, pop art-influenced subject matter, Lutfi's work offers a unique perspective on Emirati culture and heritage that is accessible to a wide audience. <i>Daily, 10am-7pm; until 2 January; Mestaria Gallery, Dubai</i>