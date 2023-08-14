First Dubai Calligraphy Biennale to begin in October

The first-ever Dubai Calligraphy Biennale will launch on October 1 and run for the entire month.

Organised by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the festival will feature more than 200 local and international artists, who will display a diverse range of calligraphic style and art forms. There will also be more than 100 sessions and workshops led by renowned calligraphers and experts in the field, delving into the many facets of the art form.

"Calligraphy is a unique art, due to the nature of its geometry, details, and various forms,” said Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, chief executive of Dubai Culture's Arts & Literature department. Calligraphy has always played a crucial role in Arab and international culture, he added.

“In recent years, calligraphy has become a visual art type, and Dubai Culture has ensured to embrace this art form by implementing a set of programmes, projects, and forums that celebrate calligraphy and well-known calligraphers, in line with its commitment to support artists and talent in this field.”

With more than 15 exhibitions held across 20 venues, the event aims to inspire an interest in calligraphy, presented in more than eight languages. Spanning an array of styles, ranging from traditional to contemporary, the works will also represent a range of mediums; from works on paper to jewellery, product design, public sculptures and textiles.

The Dubai Calligraphy Biennale will collaborate with local cultural institutions such as Dubai Expo City, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, and more to showcase the art of calligraphy.

Fatma AlQurashi, Dubai Calligraphy Biennale project manager, said the festival would become a "a global event that enriches Dubai’s creative scene", while also "enhancing ways of interacting with this art and its aesthetics" and "discovering new talent in calligraphy arts".