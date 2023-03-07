Anonymous AI artist Claire Silver announces solo exhibition at Paris's Louvre Museum

Artist Claire Silver, who uses artificial intelligence in her work, will have her first solo exhibition at the Louvre Museum in Paris titled "can i tell you a secret".

The anonymous artist will display an autobiographical series of 100 post-photography pieces created with the help of AI on March 21. Her work will be shown at the museum courtesy of New York's Superchief Gallery NFT, one of the first to host an exhibition of AI artwork.

Further details about the exhibition, including how long it will run for and entry prices, are yet to be revealed. The artist tweeted her excitement on Tuesday, adding that her NFT Love in the 4th Turning will also be displayed.

She wrote: "My new collection will premiere at the Louvre. My 1/1 'Love in the 4th Turning' will exhibit at the Louvre. Both are with & thanks to Superchief Gallery NFT."

“I collaborate with AI to produce art that is transcendental — art that evokes in the viewer a wordless truth,” says Silver on her website.

“Together, we create works that are greater than either of us could make alone, neither more important than the other to the process.”

never poured more into a collection than this years. Am sleepless in London. Can’t stop.



“can i tell you a secret” is a 100 piece visual autobiography designed for intimacy. The more you dig, the more you find—secrets, rabbit-holes, even hidden gifts.



March. 🌸 Can’t wait. — Claire Silver 🌸 (@ClaireSilver12) February 13, 2023

By manipulating data and information through AI, Silver creates digital images that blend photography, painting and illustration.

Known as post-photography, the category takes the idea of postmodernism (where lines are blurred between high art and popular culture) one step further by reconstructing the idea of image-making and the creator behind it.

Silver explores themes around vulnerability, trauma, disability, social hierarchy, innocence and divinity, and seeks to question “the role they will play in our transhumanist future".

Her piece Blood in the Streets, Late to the Ball was sold at Sotheby’s London in March last year for £40,320.

“With the rise of AI, for the first time, the barrier of skill is swept away: taste is the new skill,” she says on her website.

“It is imperative that we, as a species, take this moment to recognise the transcendent longing inherent in being human, and that we commit to bringing it with us into our future.”

Who is Claire Silver?

Not much is known about Silver who, like many digital artists, prefers to keep her identity private. What is known is that she has a background in art history and marketing, and initially began as a traditional artist.

Silver uses generative media and GPT-3 to create her collaborative pieces. This is a blank AI, which a user can feed media into and in response generate various art pieces as per instruction.

She was one of the first artists to experiment with NFTs and the crypto space in relation to fine art in 2017. She says after finding AI was easier to create with and more flexible than traditional painting, she began making her own NFTs in 2021.

Since then, she has gained more than 73,000 followers on Twitter and has had her work displayed in galleries and museums around the world.

The exhibition is expected to launch at Louvre Museum, Paris, on March 21, with more details yet to be announced. More information is available at clairesilver.com