Tarteeb to naeeman: Nine terms to know before visiting a UAE barber this Eid Al Adha

Not every haircut is the same, and that principle certainly applies to many of the UAE's salons or, as some call them, “saloons”.

That becomes especially clear in the days before Eid Al Adha, when barbers prepare for one of their busiest stretches of the year.

With many residents set for a six-day break from May 26, some salons will extend their hours, with many running up to 24 hours a day ahead of the holidays.

The country's cosmopolitan nature has spawned an eclectic array of barbershops, each with its own vibe, traditions and clientele. What connects them is a list of barber-speak, a handy shorthand for getting the cut you want.

Here is a glossary of nine terms to make your next visit snip and snappy:

1. Zero

This is the quickest and most direct way to explain that you want the shortest shave with the clippers.

2. Tarteeb

Tarteeb, saksooka, zilf and mousse all refer to various grooming services for the beard. Ravindranath K / The National Info

You will come across this term once the barber has trimmed your beard. He will ask “tarteeb?” meaning order. This is simply asking if you want your beard to be defined or kept its natural shape instead.

A simple yes or no is an adequate answer.

3. Habel

This will be presented in the form of a question, but be wary of this query. The literal translation is “rope”, and refers to the painful practice of threading, in which cotton or polyester string is rolled over your face to pluck out stubborn follicles. This is not for the faint-hearted.

4. Tandtheef

Another term to look out for if you want to keep it cheap. Tandtheef means to clean, and it is an add-on service at the end of a haircut, which could cost about Dh15. Should you opt for it, your face will be scrubbed with about six kinds of fruit-scented creams before being wiped with a hot towel. You will walk away with your skin looking supple, but be prepared to smell like an apricot for a good hour afterwards.

5. Naeeman

Meaning smooth, this is a declaration that your salon experience is over. This is normally said once your cut is done and you have had the mandatory shoulder massage. Your barber will triumphantly state “naeeman” with a hearty slap on the shoulder. This will probably be the only time you will see the barber smiling – it is the look of a man satisfied with his work.

6. Tadreej

This is not the most hip Arabic word, given it's an architectural term that means gradation, but tadreej in this context means the fade – the cut in which the hair is shortest at the neck and gradually lengthens towards the top.

7. Saksooka

Saksooka is Egyptian vernacular for a goatee, now widely heard in Arabic-speaking barbershops.

Ask for a saksooka if you want the beard shaped around the chin and moustache, rather than receiving a general trim. But be specific, because the word can mean slightly different things depending on the barber. Some may leave a small chin beard with a separate moustache, while others may connect the moustache and chin beard into a neat boxed shape. State your preference clearly and early, otherwise you may leave with far less beard than you planned.

8. Zilf

Pay attention when the barber mentions this one. Zilf refers to your sideburns, which may be shortened, squared off or blended into the beard depending on the cut. If you have strong feelings about where they should end, say so before the barber makes the decision for you.

9. Mousse

You may think this refers to shaving cream, but you may be wrong. Mousse is often shorthand for the razor. In the barbershop, it usually means finishing the beard or edges with a blade rather than the machine.