RAK Ruler attends opening night of emirate's Fine Arts Festival

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended the opening of the emirate's returning Fine Arts Festival on Friday.

With the theme of nature, specifically the Arabian almond that blooms on Jebel Jais, the country's largest outdoor fine arts and cultural festival is free to attend at the historic pearling village of Al Jazirah Al Hamra until February 28.

It is an immersive celebration of arts, culture and heritage and showcases an array of perspectives from international creatives. Artists’ work focuses on nature, alongside the rich cultural heritage of Ras Al Khaimah and its efforts to conserve the environment and build a sustainable future.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, at the RAK Fine Arts Festival. Leslie Pableo for The National

With more than 120 artists from 35 countries exhibiting their work over the course of the festival, visitors can expect a range of entertaining and engaging experiences.

The event includes six art exhibitions, held in collaboration with cultural partners including the Marinko Sudac Foundation, the US Mission to the UAE, the Dutch embassy in Abu Dhabi, the South Korean and French consulates in Dubai and Flick Cameras.

Other items on the agenda include immersive culinary experiences, heritage talks, events for pets, thematic weekend programmes, art workshops, musical performances and film screenings.

Themes this month include a pet-friendly weekend on February 10 and 11, which includes an artwork tour with dogs, pet adoption from the Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre, a dog fashion and talent contest, a falcon show, and pet training and grooming sessions.

Meanwhile, parents can sign up for the family and community weekend on February 17 and 18, when children can take part in arts and crafts projects, outdoor film screenings and a scavenger hunt.

There will also be a Cultural Weekend on February 24 and 25 celebrating the UAE's diverse and rich heritage, including gahwa (Arabic coffee), Emirati scent-making, camel rides, shawl embroidery and more.

More information is available at www.rakfinearts.ae

