Iraqi singer Majid Al Mohandis is in intensive care after undergoing cardiac catheterisation, his manager Faiq Hassan has said, following a sudden health problem that forced the postponement of two concerts in Baghdad this weekend.

Hassan added that the singer had passed the critical stage following the procedure but remained under medical observation, Saudi newspaper Okaz reported on Friday. His condition is improving, although no date has been announced for his discharge.

Record company Rotana announced on Thursday that Al Mohandis, 55, had been taken to hospital following a sudden health problem. In a statement on social media, the company said his performances had been suspended until further notice, including concerts scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Nakheel Theatre in Baghdad.

Iraqi director Alaa Al Ansari, a close friend of the singer, said the procedure was successfully performed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Earlier reports had said Al Mohandis was receiving treatment in Dubai. The cause of his health problem has not been publicly disclosed.

Al Mohandis, known for songs including Wallah Wahishni Moot, Ala Modak and Enta W Bas, performed at the Hala Khorfakkan Festival in Sharjah on Saturday, less than a week before being admitted to hospital.

The first Baghdad concert sold out, prompting organisers to add a second date. Both performances were to feature an orchestra conducted by Medhat Khamis.

In a video statement on Thursday, Khamis confirmed that Al Mohandis had undergone catheterisation and said the concerts would be postponed until late December. Exact replacement dates have not yet been announced.

Tickets were sold through TicketZone, with Iraqi events company Be Events organising the performances. Neither has announced whether existing tickets will remain valid or refunds will be offered.

The concerts were expected to mark a long-awaited return to the Iraqi capital for Al Mohandis, who performed in Basra during the 2023 Gulf Cup celebrations. His Baghdad appearances would have followed a series of concerts by regional stars, including Syrian singer George Wassouf, who performed at Nakheel Baghdad Theatre in October.