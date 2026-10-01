From war to life: Syrian underwater museum could turn military equipment into marine habitat

Syria has unveiled a vision for an underwater museum off the coast of Latakia that combines the country's heritage and contemporary art, marine tourism and environmental regeneration – and military equipment left over from the war.

The concept was presented at Syria Travel Show 2026 with Tourism Minister Mazen Al Salhani and his Lebanese counterpart Laura Lahoud in attendance.

The proposed major open diving destination would offer a new way to explore Syrian cultural identity beneath the Mediterranean. It would also create opportunities for marine tourism, environmental education, scientific research and economic activity in coastal communities.

Media professional and entrepreneur David Shawakh introduced the concept with a film featuring footage from dives along the Syrian coast alongside visualisations of how the underwater museum could take shape.

Syria's Latakia coast is the proposed site for an underwater museum. Reuters Show caption: Syria's Latakia coast is the proposed site for an underwater…

Mr Shawakh described a marine landmark that “begins with civilisation, passes through art and memory, and ends with life”.

At its centre is a journey through aspects of Syrian identity. Visitors would enter an underwater structure inspired by Palmyrene architecture, then move through a space featuring works by Syrian artists.

Finally, they would enter a marine environment that incorporates specially treated and decommissioned equipment from the Syrian war as part of the underwater landscape.

Over time, the structures could provide surfaces and habitats for marine organisms, allowing parts of the proposed museum to evolve alongside the surrounding ecosystem.

Lebanon’s Tourism Minister Laura Khazen Lahoud delivers a keynote address during the Syria Travel Show in Damascus. Ahmad Fallaha / The National Show caption: Lebanon’s Tourism Minister Laura Khazen Lahoud delivers a ke…

The concept is built around the message “From war to life”, transforming objects once associated with conflict into elements of a living marine environment.

The wider proposal also includes an artificial marine garden designed to create interconnected spaces for fish and other marine organisms, adding an ecological and educational dimension to the visitor experience.

Speaking to The National, Mr Al Salhani said: “The proposal reflected a wider effort to diversify Syria’s tourism sector and encourage innovation and private-sector participation. We believe new ideas are part of building Syria’s next chapter in tourism.”

He continued: “We have extraordinary assets, and we want to give innovators and the private sector the space to transform them into experiences and products that create new opportunities and generate value for local communities. Our doors are open to every serious idea that adds to the visitor experience and presents Syria to the world in a new way.”

The proposed museum would incorporate specially treated and decommissioned equipment from the Syrian war. Ahmad Fallaha / The National Show caption: The proposed museum would incorporate specially treated and …

If developed, the museum could support a wider coastal tourism economy involving diving centres, boat operators, hotels, restaurants, transport providers and other tourism services. It could also provide opportunities for marine research, underwater photography and environmental education.

The project team said it hoped, subject to the necessary studies and international benchmarking, to develop the concept at a scale that would make it one of world’s major open underwater museums.

Syria’s Tourism Minister Mazen Al Salhani and Lebanon’s Tourism Minister Laura Khazen Lahoud tour the Syria Travel Show in Damascus. Photo: Ahmad Fallaha / The National Show caption: Syria’s Tourism Minister Mazen Al Salhani and Lebanon’s Tour…

The proposal is at the concept and preliminary study stage and no construction has begun. The next phase would involve identifying potential sites and conducting environmental, hydrographic, navigational, archaeological and engineering studies. Based on the findings, a master plan and pilot phase would then be considered.

The concept is part of wider efforts to develop new tourism experiences along Syria’s Mediterranean coast and create opportunities for local communities and businesses to participate in the sector’s growth.