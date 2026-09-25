‘Noor’: Arabic word for light can shine in faith, knowledge and affection

Whether cast by the sun or associated with a person’s presence, noor, the Arabic word for light, carries several meanings.

Noor al-shams means sunlight, while noor al-qamar refers to moonlight. The plural is anwar, meaning “lights”.

Noor comes from the root letters nun, waw and ra, which carry meanings associated with light and illumination. From the same root come anara, meaning “to illuminate”, and munir, which describes a person or object as luminous or radiant.

The connection also extends to knowledge. The popular expression al-ilm noor means “knowledge is light”, while tanwir refers to enlightenment.

Noor is also widely used as a name for both men and women, with alternative spellings including Nour and Nur, while Anwar is primarily a boy's name.

In everyday speech, light can describe the warmth someone brings into a room. Nawwart al-bayt is a popular greeting that literally means “you lit up the house” and is used to welcome a guest.

In Egypt, Allah yinawwar alaik can be said in praise, particularly when someone gives the right answer or understands a point. Although its literal meaning is “may God shine light upon you”, the phrase is closer to “well done” or “exactly”.

Noor also appears in well-known phrases of affection. Ya noor aini means “light of my eyes” and can be addressed to a partner, child or someone else deeply loved.

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This affectionate meaning is found in one of Amr Diab’s biggest hits, Nour El Ain.

The 1996 song became a global hit through its combination of eastern harmonies and flamenco guitar. Its refrain includes the phrase “habibi ya noor el ain”, or “my love, light of my eyes”.

Noor also carries religious significance. The Quran’s 24th chapter is Surah An-Nur, while one of its most resonant verses begins: “Allah is the Light of the heavens and the earth.”

The passage uses a lamp burning inside glass as a metaphor for God’s guidance, before arriving at the phrase noor ala noor, or “light upon light”.

Whether describing divine guidance or a loved one’s presence, noor expresses the light that guides us and those who make our lives brighter.