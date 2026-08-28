The latest Arabic word of the week sends us in search of knowledge, opportunity and even love.

Talib refers to a student, from a pupil at school to someone studying at university or learning under a particular teacher.

Ana talib means “I am a student” when spoken by a man or boy. The feminine equivalent is ana taliba, while the common plurals are tullab and talaba.

Meanwhile Talibat, the arabic pluraused for female students, is also sunalr looks similar in English to Talabat, the regional delivery platform whose name means “requests” or “orders”. The resemblance is no accident, as both words stem from the root letters ta, lam and ba, which carry the sense of seeking, requesting or trying to obtain something.

The verb talaba means “he sought” or “he requested”, while yatlub can mean “he asks for” or “he orders”.

Talab al-ilm refers to the pursuit of knowledge itself and evokes a popular phrase in Islamic scholarship: rihla fi talab al-ilm, the journey made to study with respected scholars.

The search extends beyond education to more immediate needs. A person looking for work may be called a talib amal, while talab tawzif is a job application and talib luju' means an asylum seeker.

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Talib also appears in Arabic music, from nasheed to Algerian rai, Emirati singer Ahmed Bukhatir uses Talib Al Ilm as the title of one of his nasheeds, drawing on the educational sense of the term.

In Cheb Khaled’s Ya Taleb, the refrain “Allah ghalib ya taleb” expresses helplessness before a fierce love, with the singer seeking a remedy for a passion that has become too much to bear.

Whether seeking knowledge, work or a cure for love, a talib is someone looking for what they need.