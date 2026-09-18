'Rizq': The Arabic word for sustenance encompasses things that money can't buy

There are some things in life that can be counted easily: a salary, a meal, a house or the money in a bank account. Rizq, however, is a broader idea.

Our Arabic word of the week is most commonly translated as sustenance, provision or livelihood, but it can describe much more than material wealth. Rizq may be income or food, but it can also be health, knowledge, family, opportunity or simply the right thing arriving at the right time.

It comes from the Arabic roots raa, zaa and qaf, associated with providing or granting sustenance. The verb razaqa means “to provide”, while Al Razzaq, meaning “the Provider” or “the Sustainer”, is one of the names of God in Islam.

That religious dimension is central to how the word is understood. Rizq is often spoken of as something granted by God, which is why the word can carry ideas of both effort and destiny.

A person may work hard in search of a livelihood, while still believing that the outcome is not entirely in their hands.

This is reflected in expressions such as talab al-rizq, meaning the “pursuit of a livelihood”, and bab al-rizq, or a “door of provision”, which can refer to a source of work or opportunity.

Someone starting a new job or finding an unexpected opportunity might describe it as a new bab al-rizq opening for them.

Another common idea is that rizq is written or already allotted. The expression does not necessarily suggest passivity. Rather, it reflects the belief that a person should make an effort while accepting that not every result can be controlled.

The word also features naturally in music because of that tension between work, fortune and faith. Egyptian singer Medhat Saleh's Al Rizq, written by Bahaa El Din Mohamed, presents provision as something that extends beyond money and cannot be measured only by what a person earns.

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In everyday speech, Allah yerzuqak, meaning “may God provide for you”, can be used as a wish for prosperity or well-being. It may refer to employment, marriage, children or other forms of good fortune.

The concept is also embedded in names and institutions. Rizq and Rizk are both found as family names across the Arab world, while the word is frequently used by businesses and charitable organisations because of its associations with provision and abundance.

In Abu Dhabi, Rizq Art Initiative in Al Reem Island adopts the word in a cultural context, connecting the idea of provision with creativity, artistic opportunity and exchange.

That flexibility explains why rizq is difficult to capture with a single English equivalent.

It can mean the salary that supports a family, but also a friendship, an education, a chance encounter or a period of good health. It describes what sustains a person, whether it can be counted or not.