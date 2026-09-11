'Watan': The Arabic word for homeland describes more than a place

A person does not always need to be in a place to feel its pull.

Our Arabic word of the week, watan, is usually translated as “homeland”. It can refer to a country or native land, while also carrying a sense of attachment to the place a person considers home.

Its root is connected to residing or settling somewhere, and several common Arabic words stem from that idea. Muwatin means “citizen”, while muwatana means “citizenship”, linking the concept directly to membership in a society. Watani, meanwhile, can mean “national” or “patriotic”, depending on the context.

The word is also visible in the names of institutions across the Arab world. In Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Watan, or Palace of the Nation, is the UAE's presidential palace and a cultural landmark that explores the country's heritage and system of governance. Just as the words Times and Chronicle are used in English, Al Watan is also a common newspaper name across the Arab world. There are publications bearing the title in countries including Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Syria.

UAE flags fly at at Qasr Al Watan, Palace of the Nation, in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: UAE flags fly at at Qasr Al Watan, Palace of the Nation, in …

Variations of watan feature prominently in Arab national anthems too. Kuwait’s anthem repeatedly uses watani, while Sudan’s invokes the watan in its opening lines. Saudi Arabia’s anthem includes mawtini, a variation of the word watani, reflecting the vocabulary's close association with expressions of national identity.

The best-known example may be Mawtini, the title of Iraq’s national anthem. The song began as a poem by Palestinian poet Ibrahim Tuqan in 1934, with music by Lebanese composer Mohammed Flayfel. It spread widely across the Arab world before Iraq adopted it as its anthem in 2004.

Beyond these formal and patriotic uses, watan has long featured in Arabic poetry, songs and writing about migration and exile. In those contexts, it can evoke a place left behind, remembered from afar or longed for after years away.

That feeling does not necessarily depend on borders or official nationality. For someone living abroad, memories of watan might surface through a familiar dialect, family home, neighbourhood, landscape or dish.

This ability to work in both public and personal contexts helps explain the word's cultural reach. It belongs just as naturally in discussions of citizenship and national identity as it does in writing about nostalgia, separation and return.

Watan can therefore appear in the name of a palace, on the masthead of a newspaper or in the lyrics of an anthem, before taking on a far more intimate meaning in a poem or conversation about home.