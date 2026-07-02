From Salik and Ejari to Mawaqif: What the Arabic names of UAE public services mean

From parking and road tolls to registering a home or checking medical records, daily life in the UAE is often facilitated by services with Arabic names.

Rather than sounding bureaucratic or obscure, many explain exactly what they do. This not only makes them easy to remember, but also reflects the precision and economy of the Arabic language.

Here are 12 names many residents use regularly and what they mean.

1. Tamm

Used as an Arabic byword for the phrase “consider this done”, or to indicate that something has been dealt with.

The name belongs to a website and app housing varied services from Abu Dhabi government bodies in one place, from housing and transport to business licensing, allowing users to complete transactions online.

2. Mawaqif

A word eliciting respect as well as concern among Abu Dhabi residents, the name is emblazoned in blue across the emirate, and used for parking spaces, payment instructions and resident-permit services.

The word is the plural of “mawqif”, which can also mean a “stop”, “position” or “situation”, depending on the context.

3. Salik

Dubai drivers are familiar with Salik tolls. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Meaning “open” or “clear”, Salik is the name of Dubai’s road-toll system.

4. Nol

The word comes from an Arabic term meaning “fare”, and is the name of the card used to pay for Dubai Metro, buses, the tram and marine transport.

5. Ejari

Ejari means “my rent”, combining “ijar”, meaning “rent”, with the possessive ending for “my”.

Dubai Land Department uses the name for its system of registering rental contracts, creating an official record of the agreement between landlords and tenants.

6. Etihad

Etihad means 'union', reflecting the national railway’s role in connecting the UAE Info

A name synonymous with life in the UAE, it has most recently been used for Etihad Rail, with new passenger services beginning between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah this week.

Also used for public holidays and museums, “etihad” means “union”, and it is associated with things that bring the country together.

7. Al Hosn

Al Hosn means “the fort” or “fortress”.

The corresponding app became widely known during the Covid-19 pandemic, when it displayed test results and vaccination status. It now provides access to immunisation records and other vaccination services.

8. Darb

The Darb app helps navigate Abu Dhabi's road-toll system. Victor Besa / The National Info

Darb can mean “road”, “path”, “route” or “way”.

Abu Dhabi uses the word for its road-toll system, through which motorists register vehicles, recharge their accounts and pay toll charges.

9. Sayer

On Sharjah buses, passengers use a Sayer card to pay their fare. The word means “one who is travelling” or “on the move”.

10. Rafid

In Sharjah, Rafid is the official service for reporting minor traffic accidents. It means “supporter”, “helper” or “one who provides assistance”.

11. Amer

Taken literally, “amer” can mean “one who commands” or “one who gives an order”.

Amer centres handle services overseen by Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, including entry permits, visas and residency transactions.

12. Makani

Translating as “my location”, the name belongs to Dubai’s geographic addressing system, which assigns a unique 10-digit number to each building entrance.

This allows emergency responders, residents and delivery drivers to identify a precise entrance without relying only on street names or written directions.