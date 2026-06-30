'Dubai-it', or spend years explaining why someone else did

Every era contributes a new word to the language of business. “Google” became synonymous with finding information. “Uber” transformed an industry into a verb. “Zoom” became shorthand for virtual meetings. Perhaps it is time to add another: “Dubai-it.” This is not a description of a city so much as a philosophy of leadership.

Most organisations suffer from a condition that does not appear in diagnostic frameworks or boardroom risk registers. It has no clinical name, no dedicated task force and no KPI assigned to its elimination. Let’s call it execution latency — the compounding delay between the recognition of an opportunity and the commitment to act on it. Dubai’s development trajectory offers an unusually clean natural experiment in what happens when that gap is deliberately and systematically closed.

Organisations that treat ambition as a noun — something they possess, display and reference in annual reports — tend to accumulate it without deploying it. Organisations that treat ambition as a verb — something they do, schedule and hold people accountable for — tend to build things. To “Dubai-it” is a verb. Specifically, it describes the decision architecture that Dubai has applied, with remarkable consistency, across nearly 50 years of development.

Part of this approach is to announce the ambition publicly before internal alignment is complete. The declaration creates a commitment device; withdrawal now carries reputational cost that exceeds the discomfort of execution uncertainty. The D33 Agenda — a commitment to double Dubai’s economy to Dh32 trillion ($8.7 trillion) by 2033 — was not released after the initiatives were ready. The initiatives mobilised because the agenda was released.

Speed serves a strategic function beyond efficiency. It moves a project past the threshold where reversal remains politically and financially plausible. Dubai’s Museum of the Future — a structure whose geometry engineers initially described as theoretically challenging — was delivered in four years. The pace was a deliberate choice, not merely a resource outcome.

Each delivered outcome recalibrates the credibility threshold for the next announcement. The Burj Khalifa made the Museum of the Future easier to fund. Expo 2020 made the D33 Agenda easier to believe. In this model, completion is the opening asset of the next project.

Academic and journalistic predictions about Dubai’s trajectory constitute one of the more instructive bodies of negative evidence in modern urban economics. Since the 1990s, credentialed analysts have periodically argued that Dubai’s growth model was unsustainable, its financial sector hollow, its tourism ambitions overreaching and its aviation strategy economically irrational.

Quote The strategic question for any organisation is not whether to admire what Dubai has built. It is whether your organisation is prepared to do what Dubai did

The empirical record has been unkind to these assessments. Emirates — founded in 1985 with two aircraft and a $10 million government loan — now flies to more than 140 destinations across six continents. Dubai International Airport handled 86.9 million passengers in 2023, making it the world’s busiest international airport by passenger volume. The Dubai International Financial Centre, launched in 2004 on largely undeveloped land, now houses more than 5,500 registered companies and ranks consistently among the top 10 global financial centres by the Global Financial Centres Index.

These outcomes were not predicted by conventional analysis because they were not produced by conventional methods. They were produced by an organisation — an emirate in this case — that had learned to Dubai-it.

Ask your leadership team to name the last significant initiative your organisation pursued that a credible external voice said was inadvisable before you pursued it. If the answer requires significant reflection, your organisation may be systematically filtering out the highest-return opportunities — which are, almost by definition, the ones that attract initial skepticism.

A rigorous analysis of the Dubai model requires candour about its preconditions. Dubai operates within a governance structure that compresses decision cycles unavailable in publicly listed companies or multi-stakeholder institutions. However, to conclude that the framework is non-transferable is to misidentify its mechanism. The Dubai Operating System is a product of a specific relationship between leadership, ambition and time — one that can be approximated across organisational contexts.

Singapore’s transition from colonial trading port to global financial hub followed an analogous logic: declaration before consensus, absorption of scepticism as signal and execution at speeds designed to foreclose reversal. Rwanda’s digital infrastructure development applied similar principles within significant resource constraints. Neither context replicated Dubai’s precise conditions but both achieved comparable strategic velocity.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has said Dubai-it means 'results the world can see in record time'. Wam Info

The transferable element is the posture, not the method. Any organisation can choose to Dubai-it. Most choose not to — and call that choice prudence. If your organisation announces initiatives only after internal consensus is complete, you are using announcements as communications tools rather than commitment devices. Selective use of early public commitment — with named accountabilities and defined timelines — replicates some of the execution momentum that Dubai generates through governance structure.

Dubai’s most durable export is not real estate, aviation or financial services. It is demonstrated proof that the gap between ambition and execution is a choice, not a constraint — that organisations capable of closing that gap systematically will, over time, occupy territory that more cautious competitors have implicitly conceded.

History records the outcomes of builders with a fidelity it rarely extends to the quality of their analysts. The Palm Jumeirah is photographed from space. The reports predicting its failure lie archived and unread in institutional libraries.

The strategic question for any organisation is not whether to admire what Dubai has built. It is whether your organisation is prepared to do what Dubai did: treat ambition as an operating system, move before certainty arrives and build before approval becomes fashionable. In other words: Dubai-it, or spend the next decade explaining why someone else did.