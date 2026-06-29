Dubai airport receives first flight from Tehran since start of Iran war

A flight from the Iranian capital Tehran has landed at Dubai International Airport, the first to do so since the US-Israel war against Iran began on February 28.

The FlySepehran plane from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKA) touched down in the emirate at 1.18pm on Monday. A return flight is scheduled to depart the emirate for IKA later in the afternoon.

The resumption of services was listed on Dubai International Airport's website and spotted on FlightRadar24.

Iran repeatedly targeted Dubai airport during the war but the global hub remained operational throughout most of the conflict.

Flysepehran's website shows sporadic availability for Dubai flights. The next service from Tehran to the emirate is on Wednesday, with the next not until the following Wednesday, July 8.

The war has been halted by a ceasefire since April 8, despite frequent exchanges of fire, while the US and Iran are currently part of the way through a 60-day period to negotiate a lasting peace deal.

In Tehran, the chief executive of Imam Khomeini Airport City Company, Ramin Kashif Azer, said the Tehran-Dubai route had been reactivated after a short break.

It was reopened to facilitate passenger travel and strengthen air connectivity on one of the region's busiest corridors, he said, cited by Fars news agency.

According to the airport operator, Sepehran Airlines will operate flights on Mondays and Wednesdays, while Varash Airlines will operate a weekly Tuesday service. Before the conflict, dozens of flights connected the UAE and Iran each week.