'Batal’: The Arabic word for champion echoes through the World Cup

As the 2026 World Cup progresses towards the final on July 19 and the main players emerge, the Arabic word for champion will take on particular resonance.

One of the phrases commentators could be using is the name for the title itself, batal al-alam, or world champion, as they assess the athletes capable of carrying their teams towards the trophy.

Batal can also be used before any champion is crowned. A player who scores a decisive goal, makes a crucial save or leads a comeback may be hailed as the batal of the match. In this case, the word takes on its associated meaning of “hero”.

The plural is abtal, meaning champions or heroes, while the feminine form is batala.

Batal comes from the root letters ba, ta and lam. Classical Arabic dictionaries describe a batal as a courageous person or formidable fighter, particularly someone distinguished by strength and bravery in battle.

That older meaning remains present in amel butuli, or heroic act, which may describe a rescue, sacrifice or display of exceptional courage.

Mohamed Salah, centre, celebrates Egypt's second goal against New Zealand. A player who scores a decisive goal may be hailed as the batal of the match. AFP Info

Someone does not need to win a competition to be considered a batal. The root letters are also associated with what appears to be the word’s antithesis. Batil means false, invalid or void, while abtala means to cancel or render something ineffective.

Over time, the word moved from the battlefield or competition into storytelling. Batal al-qissa is the main character or protagonist of a story.

In these settings, the word moves into more evocative territory, as it does not necessarily describe someone courageous or morally admirable. An antihero can also be described as the batal of a story or film.

In everyday conversation, ya batal is used to encourage children or praise friends and colleagues. A child may hear anta batal after completing homework, visiting the dentist or doing something difficult.

Depending on the situation, variations of the phrase can mean “champ”, “well done”, “good man” or “you’re a star”.

Between friends, shukran ya batal can mean “thanks, champ”, particularly after someone helps solve a problem.

Tone can turn the compliment into gentle sarcasm. Bravo ya batal, said after someone forgets an appointment or makes an obvious mistake, carries much the same meaning as a rueful “nice one, champ”.

Used for moments of brilliance or ignorance, batal can describe heroic and childish pursuits alike.