‘Saleem’: Arabic word for safe reflects character, intention and emotion

The Arabic word saleem, from the root seen-lam-meem, is usually understood as safe, sound, unharmed or intact.

It can describe a person, a body, a mind or even a line of thinking. That elasticity gives it a life well beyond the standard dictionary definition.

Saleem can also suggest wholeness, or something not broken, spoilt or thrown off course. It is a word you might hear in a hospital room, a fruit and vegetable market, or a car dealership.

It also has a human element. A person may be saleem al aql, or of sound mind, and if their intentions are good, they may be described as having niyya saleema.

In the Gulf folk-style standard Saleem Saleem, performed by the 20th-century Saudi singer Abdullah Mohammad, the name becomes a direct romantic address, shaped by a yearning for emotional safety, tenderness and familiarity.

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The Egyptian singer-songwriter Hamza Namira has also used the word to address an important subject. His 2023 track Mesh Saleem, translated as Not OK, explores the stigma around mental health and the strain of loss and emotional pain.

The word carries a spiritual register too. The Quranic phrase qalbun saleem, usually translated as a sound heart, describes a heart kept safe from corruption, doubt or bad intent.

No wonder Saleem remains one of the most common given names across the Arab world. Its meaning is a reminder not only of how people carry themselves outwardly, but also of how Arabic describes some of the most unsettled emotions.