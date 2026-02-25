Dubai's oldest surviving structure: History of Al Fahidi Fort ahead of its reopening

As Dubai prepares to reopen Al Fahidi Fort, attention returns to a site that has witnessed the emirate’s transformation for more than two centuries.

Built in 1787, the fort is the oldest surviving structure in Dubai. Long before the rise of Sheikh Zayed Road’s skyline or the opening of landmarks such as the Museum of the Future, it stood at the edge of a modest settlement along Dubai Creek, protecting the town from landward threats. Its location is strategic. The creek was the centre of economic life, where trade, fishing and pearling sustained the community.

Constructed from coral rock and mortar, the square-shaped fort was designed for both defence and endurance. Towers at three corners allowed for surveillance, while thick walls shielded those inside from both attack and the harsh climate. Like many structures of its time, it evolved in phases, reflecting the needs of a growing settlement.

Over the years, Al Fahidi Fort has taken on several roles. It served as a royal residence, a seat of governance and, at times, a prison and weapons depot. Each function marked a different stage in Dubai’s development, as leadership structures solidified and the town expanded its regional connections.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, reviews the progress of the Al Fahidi Fort rehabilitation project. Wam Info

A defining shift came in the late 1960s, when plans were set in motion to transform the fort into a museum. In 1969, a request was sent to Kuwait for expertise in museum development, signalling an early recognition of the importance of preserving heritage. Two years later, in 1971, the fort reopened as Dubai Museum, the same year the UAE was formed.

Inside, the museum offered visitors a vivid account of life before oil. Dioramas recreated traditional houses, mosques and souqs, while displays captured scenes from the desert and the sea. Particular attention was given to the pearling industry, once the backbone of the local economy, with tools, weights and diving equipment on display. Artefacts dating back thousands of years placed Dubai within a wider historical and archaeological context.

For decades, the museum remained one of the city’s most visited cultural landmarks. Visitors enjoyed viewing the objects it housed and the way it translated history into lived experience. They could walk through reconstructions of everyday life, gaining a sense of how communities worked, traded and adapted long before the discovery of oil reshaped the region.

In recent years, the need to update that experience became increasingly clear. In 2021, a major rehabilitation project was launched under the direction of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai. The aim was to preserve the integrity of the historic structure and to reimagine how its stories are told.

Al Fahidi Fort in the old historic heart of Dubai is home to a museum. Pawan Singh / The National Info

The fort remained closed since, as restoration work progressed. During a recent site visit, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, chairwoman of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said the building would reopen soon, describing it as a place where visitors can reconnect with the spirit of old Dubai and trace the city’s journey from its earliest days.

When it reopens, the museum is expected to feature expanded gallery spaces, archival materials and the integration of advanced digital media. These additions are intended to deepen engagement without overshadowing the character of the fort itself.

That balance is central to the project. Al Fahidi Fort is an artefact in its own right. Its walls have absorbed the rhythms of a city in transition, from a coastal settlement to a global hub.

In a city often defined by its forward momentum, the fort offers a pause. It reminds visitors that Dubai’s story did not begin with rapid development, but with a community shaped by trade, resilience and connection to its environment.

As preparations continue for its reopening, Al Fahidi Fort stands ready to resume its role at the heart of Dubai’s cultural landscape, linking past and present in a way that remains both immediate and enduring.