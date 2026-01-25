What to see and do at Sikka Art and Design Festival 2026

The annual Sikka Art and Design Festival has returned to Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood, running until February 1.

Now in its 14th year, the festival continues its association with Dubai’s historic districts. While Sikka was long synonymous with Al Fahidi, the move to Al Shindagha in 2024 has expanded its physical footprint and reinforced its links to the city’s cultural heritage. The neighbourhood, once home to Dubai’s ruling family, is now one of the emirate’s most active heritage and museum zones.

This year’s festival brings together more than 450 creatives and artists, presenting about 250 artworks across 16 houses. Part of Dubai Art Season, Sikka 2026 features installations, sculptures and interactive experiences inspired by the theme Imagining Dubai: Identities of the Future. The programme spans visual art, design, technology, ceramics, photography and culinary arts, with events unfolding across the houses, courtyards and along Dubai Creek.

We round up some highlights from the festival.

Art

The festival features artworks from the UAE and around the world. Photo: Sikka

Sixteen houses across Al Shindagha are dedicated to different creative disciplines, each curated by specialists from the region and beyond. Highlights include the Public Art House, Visual Arts House, Art and Technology House, Ceramics House, Photography House, Design House and Khaleeji House, alongside Urban, Academic, Culinary and International houses.

As part of Dubai Culture’s Public Art Strategy, the festival has unveiled 11 new murals by a selected group of artists, adding to the neighbourhood’s streetscape. The programme also includes seven interactive public artworks and six installations, reflecting the breadth and experimentation shaping the UAE’s contemporary art scene.

The Khaleeji House brings together artists from the Gulf region, while the International House, curated by design and innovation studio Takram, focuses on Japan, offering a cross-cultural perspective within the wider festival.

Workshops and talks

More than 500 workshops will be hosted during the duration of the festival. Sessions span ceramics, visual arts, theatre, design and creative technologies, catering to both beginners and experienced practitioners.

In addition, more than 30 panel discussions and talks explore global trends in the arts sector, offering opportunities for dialogue and knowledge exchange between artists, curators and audiences.

Music and live performances

Visitors can enjoy everything from music to workshops. Photo Sikka

The main stage on Dubai Creek will be hosting about 55 live music shows during the festival, alongside 10 orchestral concerts, choirs and musical performances. A total of 21 heritage and cultural museums across Al Shindagha are also participating, adding further performances and activities to the wider programme.

Food and retail

Visitors can explore culinary concepts from more than 41 food and drink vendors spread across the site. The festival also features nine curated supper clubs led by renowned chefs, offering ticketed dining experiences that bring together art, design and cuisine.

A dedicated retail area showcases 45 local outlets developed with UAE-based brands, giving creative entrepreneurs a platform to sell products inspired by art, craft and tradition.

Children and family activities

Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children plays a central role in this year’s programme, presenting a wide range of interactive workshops and events designed for little ones and families. Activities invite participants to explore ceramics, visual arts, theatre and design in an accessible, hands-on setting.

At Ceramics House, located at House 207, the centre presents sculptures and works by Emirati artists and UAE residents, alongside early works by participants in the Young Emirati Potters Programme. The house is also hosting the Pottery Market, featuring pieces by ceramic studios, independent artists and People of Determination, who took part in the centre’s ceramics programme.

Safina Stage offers workshops and the Future Stars competition, aimed at discovering young talent in acting, singing, musical performance and expressive arts. Visitors are also invited to contribute to Circles Together, a collaborative mural shaped by community participation throughout the festival.