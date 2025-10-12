Diane Keaton: Five of the actress's lesser-known films to watch

Diane Keaton was more than just a movie star. She was a presence – funny, thoughtful, a little eccentric and always unmistakably herself. With her death at the age of 79 on Saturday, Hollywood has lost one of its most original voices, an actress who brought honesty, intelligence and warmth to roles she played.

Much will be said about her unforgettable performances in Annie Hall and The Godfather, but Keaton’s career was far richer than those popular titles. Across five decades, she took chances, playing women who were messy, curious and real – characters who didn’t always have the answers, but faced life with humour and heart.

Here are five of her lesser-known films that show the full range of her talent, from her early years to her final chapters on screen.

Interiors (1978)

Diane Keaton in Interiors (1978). United Artists

After Annie Hall made her a household name, Keaton reunited with Woody Allen for something completely different. Interiors was Allen’s first foray into drama – a stark, slow-moving family story inspired by Ingmar Bergman – and it gave Keaton one of her most restrained and haunting roles.

She plays Renata, one of three sisters struggling to come to terms with their parents’ separation and their mother’s emotional breakdown. Gone is the charm and chatter of her comic characters, instead, Keaton delivers a quiet, internal performance, full of sadness and suppressed longing.

The film divided audiences at the time, but Keaton’s work stands out for its subtlety. Her portrayal of Renata – a woman paralysed by guilt and duty, trying to find meaning in the wreckage of a family that has lost its centre – remains one of her most overlooked performances, proof that her range extended well beyond comedy.

Reds (1981)

Diane Keaton in Reds (1981). Paramount Pictures

If Annie Hall made Keaton a star, Reds proved she was an artist. Warren Beatty’s historical film about journalist John Reed and the American radicals of the early 20th century gave Keaton one of her richest, most layered roles. She plays Louise Bryant, a writer and activist who becomes Reed’s lover and intellectual equal and a woman torn between political idealism and personal longing.

Keaton’s Louise is fierce, witty and uncompromising, a modern spirit caught in a world of revolution and repression. The film’s three-hour sprawl might seem daunting, but Keaton’s performance gives it a heartbeat and humanity. She was nominated for an Oscar for a portrayal that captures both the romance and the loneliness of a woman trying to live freely in history’s shadow.

Marvin’s Room (1996)

Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler during rehearsals for the 69th Academy Awards in 1997. Keaton was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her role in Marvin's Room. AFP

In the 1990s, Keaton leaned into roles that reflected a new stage of her life – women facing ageing, illness or family estrangement. Marvin’s Room, adapted from Scott McPherson’s play, is one of the most moving examples.

Keaton stars as Bessie, a woman who has spent 20 years caring for her ailing father (Hume Cronyn). When she’s diagnosed with leukaemia, she reaches out to her estranged sister (Meryl Streep) for help. What follows is not melodrama, but a tender reckoning about forgiveness, sacrifice and the quiet dignity of choosing compassion.

Keaton earned an Oscar nomination for the role. Her role as Bessie is luminous – a woman whose goodness is not naive, but hard won. In a film that could have turned saccharine, she anchors the emotion with restraint and grace, embodying the rare kind of sincerity that defined her later work.

Morning Glory (2010)

Harrison Ford and Diane Keaton in Morning Glory (2010). Paramount Pictures

As the industry aged around her, Keaton didn’t fade into reverence or retreat. Instead, she embraced self-parody – and Morning Glory captures her at her most playfully self-aware.

In this newsroom comedy, she plays Colleen Peck, a former beauty queen turned jaded morning show co-host, paired with a gruff Harrison Ford under the management of a frazzled young producer (Rachel McAdams). The film may be about generational clashes in broadcast media, but Keaton steals every scene with her comedic timing and fearless physicality.

She sings, banters and performs slapstick stunts without vanity, reminding audiences that she never took herself too seriously. Beneath the humour, though, is an undercurrent of resilience – the same spark that made her early roles so magnetic. Morning Glory isn’t a prestige drama, but it’s a showcase for a veteran performer who knew exactly how to wink at her own legend.

Hampstead (2017)

Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson in Hampstead (2017). Scope Pictures

Late in her career, Keaton found a niche in gentle, mature romantic comedies that paired her with unlikely leading men – from Jack Nicholson to Andy Garcia. Hampstead, a British film inspired by a true story, is one of the sweetest of these later outings.

She plays Emily, an American widow adrift in London’s genteel Hampstead Village, who discovers a hermit (Brendan Gleeson) living in a shack on nearby land. Their relationship, part friendship, part romance, unfolds slowly without cynicism.

Farasan Boat: 128km Away from Anchorage Director: Mowaffaq Alobaid Stars: Abdulaziz Almadhi, Mohammed Al Akkasi, Ali Al Suhaibani Rating: 4/5

Who was Alfred Nobel? The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel. In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".

Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.

Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

THE SPECS Engine: Four-cylinder 2.5-litre Transmission: Seven-speed auto Power: 165hp Torque: 241Nm Price: Dh99,900 to Dh134,000 On sale: now

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

MATCH INFO Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1

Bayern: Zirkzee (26'), Goretzka (86')

Gladbach: Pavard (37' og) Man of the Match: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

RESULTS Bantamweight: Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) beat Hamza Bougamza (MAR) Catchweight 67kg: Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) beat Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) beat Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg: Mosatafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) beat Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78KG: Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight: Sallah-Eddine Dekhissi (MAR) beat Abdel Enam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg: Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) beat Rachid Hazoume (MAR) Lightweight: Mohammed Yahya (UAE) beat Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg: Souhil Tahiri (ALG) beat Omar Hussein (PAL) Middleweight: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

Another way to earn air miles In addition to the Emirates and Etihad programmes, there is the Air Miles Middle East card, which offers members the ability to choose any airline, has no black-out dates and no restrictions on seat availability. Air Miles is linked up to HSBC credit cards and can also be earned through retail partners such as Spinneys, Sharaf DG and The Toy Store. An Emirates Dubai-London round-trip ticket costs 180,000 miles on the Air Miles website. But customers earn these ‘miles’ at a much faster rate than airline miles. Adidas offers two air miles per Dh1 spent. Air Miles has partnerships with websites as well, so booking.com and agoda.com offer three miles per Dh1 spent. “If you use your HSBC credit card when shopping at our partners, you are able to earn Air Miles twice which will mean you can get that flight reward faster and for less spend,” says Paul Lacey, the managing director for Europe, Middle East and India for Aimia, which owns and operates Air Miles Middle East.