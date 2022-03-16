Women in tuxedos: celebrities on the red carpet, from Zendaya to Princess Diana

There is something undeniably sharp about a well-cut tuxedo. The formal suit is traditionally the reserve of A-list men on the red carpet, but this crop of female stars have proven they too can rock a tux.

Whether styled with or without shirts and bow ties, the likes of Zendaya, Angelina Jolie and Janelle Monae have all worn tuxedos on red carpets. Most recently, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder wore a Giorgio Armani tuxedo accessorised with a cummerbund, bow tie and vintage Van Cleef & Arpels cuff links to attend the 27th Critics Choice Awards.

Hannah Einbinder wore a sharp Giorgio Armani tuxedo for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards on March 13, 2022. AFP

The timeless looks have been designed by an array of fashion houses. Saint Laurent pieces have been worn by Jolie, as well as Harry Potter's Emma Watson; Dolce & Gabbana suits have been reached for by Rihanna, Amber Heard and Jessica Biel; and Nicole Kidman has stepped out in a black tuxedo by Lebanese designer Elie Saab.

While colourful Gucci tuxedos have been sported by the likes of Emma Stone, who wore a green velvet suit jacket for the 2017 People's Choice Awards, and Jennifer Aniston, who wore a rust-coloured tuxedo for the Critics Choice Movie Awards in 2015.

It is no new trend, however, as Princess Diana championed androgynous tailoring for a Genesis concert in 1984 and Diane Keaton made fashion headlines in 2004 when she wore a Ralph Lauren suit to the Oscars.

With satin lapels making tuxedos stand out from other suits on the rail, click though the gallery above to see which female stars have sported sharp tailoring for red carpet events in the past.