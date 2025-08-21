Omani designer goes viral for hyper-realistic video game set in 1900s Gulf

Clips from a video game demo have gone viral among enthusiasts in the Gulf over the past several weeks.

They show what looks to be an open-world game set in Oman, following a man dressed in the country’s traditional thoob and distinctive headwear.

The clips were posted by the game’s designer, Almohannad Alwhaibi, a 24-year-old virtual-reality expert from Muscat who revealed he originally had no intention of making the game in full.

“It was actually just an experiment,” he told The National. “My strength is in making realistic games, mainly so people get to know me and my work.

"I worked on it for two or three weeks, along with my colleague, who is a designer. Together, we built it from scratch. I decided to post it on Instagram just to show people my work.”

Almohannad Alwhaibi is seeking support to finish his game.

There’s no story yet, but Alwhaibi knows the path he wants to follow. “I want it to be story-based,” he said. “The player will explore areas and solve puzzles while following the story. Some people suggested adding light horror or mild action. That’s something we haven’t fully planned yet.”

The demo clips and images show that emphasis has been placed on replicating familiar and unique Omani landscapes. “I want the story to draw from Omani heritage and folklore, from the days before cars,” added Alwhaibi.

“Many old stories include horror, action or significant events, so I expect the game’s timeline to be set in that kind of era.”

In his day-to-day job, Alwhaibi assists government entities in Oman with developing virtual-reality concepts.

Despite only being at the early stages of development, the game could be made ready to play within a year, Alwhaibi said, if he receives the right support and investment.

“It will be a simple game, but it will also showcase the strength of Arabs, and Omanis in particular, in game development,” he added.

In his video game, Alwhaibi wants to tell stories of Oman from the days before cars.

He is committed to retaining autonomy and control. “I would prefer getting investment, joining a ready-made team, or collaborating with another company,” Alwhaibi explained.

“But I won’t hand over full ownership. I’d like to continue the game with support while keeping ownership. I would also consider collaborating with studios in Saudi Arabia or the UAE.

“I’m not committed to having only Omanis. There are very few skilled people here in realistic game development. So, I’ll need a team from outside – Gulf-based or elsewhere – as long as they can follow the scenario with me.”

Alwhaibi wants the game to demonstrate his passion for his country and culture. “Attention to detail drives me – the environment, the trees, the sand, the clothing,” he explained.

“I aim to make a game that’s highly realistic but optimised so it runs on all devices, even weaker ones, at 60 frames per second. That’s always my focus: realism and optimisation.”

