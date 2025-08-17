The stars now speaking up for Gaza: U2, Madonna, Olivia Rodrigo and Radiohead

As the situation in Gaza deteriorates by the day, more public figures have been using their platforms to speak out against Israeli action.

Burying one’s head in the sand, it seems, is increasingly being considered a form of complicity.

Many celebrities, particularly in the music scene, have been persistently vocal about the continuing atrocities. Concert stages like the Glastonbury festival have become important platforms for activism and many musicians have organised events for the cause, such as the upcoming Together or Palestine event.

Since then, a new wave of musical voices has piped up. It includes artists who have broken long silences on the issue.

U2

The Edge, left, and Bono both released individual statements condemning Israel's siege of Gaza. AP

It has branded itself as 'humanitarian' nearly since its inception, but U2 have long faced criticism for taking both sides in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Just two days after the Hamas attacks on October 7, lead singer Bono dedicated the song Pride (In the Name of Love) to the victims at the Nova music festival, altering the lyrics to: “Early morning, October 7 / Sun is rising in the desert sky / Stars of David, they took your life / They could not take your pride.”

While Bono has grown increasingly critical of Israel's actions since 2023, he has often repeated contested Israeli talking points alongside his condemnations, which has garnered controversy in pro-Palestine circles. The band's other members had stayed largely silent.

That changed on August 10, when the Irish group shared a joint message on their official website and Instagram, which included individual statements from each member.

The statements were notably different in tone and content. Bono's statement began by critising Hamas for the October 7 attacks before slating Israel for its “moral failure”, adding “the government of Israel led by Benjamin Netanyahu today deserves our categorical and unequivocal condemnation”.

The Edge was the only member to use the term “genocide”, also referring to it as ethnic cleansing and drawing historic parallels to Ireland.

“We are all deeply shocked and profoundly grieved by the suffering unfolding in Gaza,” he wrote. “What we are witnessing is not a distant tragedy – it is a test of our shared humanity.”

But the divide between the members' rhetoric on Gaza has only grown more stark since the statement was released. Bono wrote a solo opinion piece for The Atlantic on Monday, writing: “Hamas had deliberately positioned themselves under civilian targets, having tunnelled their way from school to mosque to hospital” – a statement that echoes the rhetoric of many Israeli politicians.

Olivia Rodrigo

The singer-songwriter shared an Instagram message in July condemning the Gaza humanitarian crisis as “horrific and completely unacceptable”.

She had been quiet about the war to that point but highlighted the suffering of children and families, writing: “There are no words to describe the heartbreak I feel witnessing the devastation that is being inflicted upon innocent people in Palestine.

“Mothers, fathers and children in Gaza are starving, dehydrated and being denied access to basic medical care and humanitarian aid. There is no child in Israel, Palestine or anywhere in the world who deserves to suffer through what we’re seeing these children endure. It is horrific and completely unacceptable. To give up on them is to give up on our shared humanity.”

Rodrigo also announced a personal donation to Unicef to support victims of the conflict, encouraging her followers to contribute as well.

Madonna

Madonna has framed the confilct broadly. AFP

Like Bono, Madonna’s stance on Gaza has long had a “both sides” tone. She has often framed the conflict broadly, avoiding direct condemnation of Israel’s actions.

Earlier this month Madonna made a post online, appealing to Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza. The singer said the pontiff is “the only one of us who cannot be denied entry” and should “bring [his] light to the children before it's too late”.

Madonna, who was raised Catholic, said politics could not resolve the crisis and that she was turning to “a Man of God” to help.

She explained that her own children were the motivation for the post in her caption, writing: “Today is my son Rocco’s birthday. I feel the best gift I can give to him as a mother is to ask everyone to do what they can to help save the innocent children caught in the crossfire in Gaza.”

However, Madonna still did not outright condemn Israel. “I am not pointing fingers, placing blame or taking sides. Everyone is suffering.”

Radiohead

Thom Yorke condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, accusing them of exploiting grief to exert control. AFP

For years, Radiohead’s position on the Israel-Palestine conflict – and, at times, outright dismissal of pro-Palestinian voices – has been a point of contention in the music community and beyond.

The group, known for its progressive politics, has long downplayed calls to boycott or challenge Israeli policies, with many pointing out the gap between their humanitarian branding and their apparent disregard for Palestine's humanitarian crisis.

In 2017, the band faced calls from artists and activists, including Roger Waters, to cancel a planned Tel Aviv concert. Singer Thom Yorke defended the performance, calling the boycott “patronising” and stressing the band’s belief in cultural exchange. Yorke later displayed a rude gesture to pro-Palestinian protesters at a 2017 Glasgow concert.

In May, Yorke released a statement addressing the conflict after mounting pressure, which many criticised as not going far enough.

Yorke began by acknowledging a pro-Palestinian concertgoer who shouted at him about the war during a show in Australia in 2024. Yorke said he did not engage at that moment because it didn't seem like the best time to discuss the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. He also expressed that he was in shock that his supposed silence was being taken as complicity and struggled to find an adequate way to respond.

In his statement, Yorke condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, accusing them of exploiting grief to exert control over Gaza and the West Bank. He also called Israel’s siege “horrific”.

“I think Netanyahu and his crew of extremists are totally out of control and need to be stopped, and that the international community should put all the pressure it can on them to cease,” Yorke wrote. “Their excuse of self-defence has long since worn thin and has been replaced by a transparent desire to take control of Gaza and the West Bank permanently.”

Yorke also criticised Hamas, saying he believe the group “chooses, too, to hide behind the suffering of its people”.

The final part of his statement drew the most criticism, as he seemingly dismissed the “free Palestine” cause because of the continuing hostage situation.

“At the same time the unquestioning Free Palestine refrain that surrounds us all does not answer the simple question of why the hostages have still not all been returned? For what possible reason?” Yorke wrote.

