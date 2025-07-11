Live Aid 40 years on: How Black Sabbath and Madonna made US concert cooler than London event

When one thinks of the historic Live Aid concerts in 1985, images of Freddy Mercury belting out the Queen classic Radio Ga Ga to an insatiable audience come to mind.

Or perhaps it is the Starman himself, David Bowie, having the crowd pogoing along to his rousing hit Rebel Rebel. Others may look to Sir Paul McCartney, who led a mass singalong of the Beatles' Let It Be – even if it was slightly marred by technical difficulties.

The point is, most of the indelible performances we associate with Live Aid are linked to the London showpiece and not its sister event in Philadelphia.

That is a pity, as the Stateside event at John F Kennedy Stadium packed just as much star power as the Wembley Stadium gigs, with performances taking on more resonance over the decades.

These include the original line-up of Black Sabbath, reuniting for the first time in nearly a decade – a moment that reached its conclusion with their final show in London this month. A Beach Boys performance featuring late members Brian Wilson – who died last month – and Carl Wilson, as well as a fiery set by the late Tina Turner, which included a brilliant duet with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

Other members of the Rolling Stones, guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, were also special guests during Bob Dylan's set.

With Sunday marking the 40th anniversary of the charity concerts, which were organised to raise awareness and funds for the devastating famine in Ethiopia, here are eight of the most memorable American sets, for better or worse.

1. Black Sabbath

Live Aid attempted to unite the world in a common cause, as well as a fractious heavy metal band. Six years since last playing together, Black Sabbath's original line-up of singer Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward teamed up for what was billed as a one-off performance.

The tension between warring band members was almost palpable on screen and the band delivered a professional set of dark rockers including Children of the Grave and Iron Man. The set ended with a spirited take of the rousing Paranoid.

2. Duran Duran

The British pop group certainly put the “live” in Live Aid with a notorious vocal mishap during a rendition of the hit A View to a Kill.

A warning sign was there with singer Simon Le Bon's unusually hoarse voice. He lost total control of his melodic gifts in the chorus with a moment the press dubbed as “the bum note heard around the world”. Perhaps the strain reflected the ructions within the band, as Duran Duran's four-song set – featuring crowd favourites Union of the Snake, Save a Prayer and The Reflex – being one of the last times the original line-up performed together until 2003.

3. Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin’s inclusion established the music credentials of Live Aid. A major draw card to the estimated 1.9 billion people following the television broadcast, the event was the first time the band’s surviving members performed since the death of drummer John Bonham in 1980.

The time between gigs showed with the group delivering such a notoriously shambolic set, with Genesis drummer/singer Phil Collins inexplicably filling in on the drums, that they withheld its inclusion in future DVD releases of the event.

While concert footage is not available on official social media channels, you can find the unofficial accounts on YouTube and revel in its infamy.

4. Madonna

Then rising star Madonna was one of the top attractions at Live Aid. Alamy

When it comes to Madonna's appearance at Live Aid, the hype was real. With breakthrough album Like A Virgin released a year prior, the then 26-year-old rising star was full of energy when performing infectious hits Holiday, Into the Groove and Love Makes the World Go Round.

Her performance not only went some way in quelling criticism regarding her stage presence, but also remains a refreshing reminder of a young and effervescent artist on the cusp of superstardom.

5. Run DMC

Live Aid played an unsung role in hip-hop's elevation in popular culture.

With the genre barely a decade old at the time, it was then represented on arguably its biggest yet with Run DMC being the sole hip-hop act in the line-up. Then again, this was no musical act of charity. The trio were one of the most exciting live acts at the time, thus ensuring a younger audience tuning in to watch the broadcast featuring a blistering version of King of Rock.

6. Simple Minds

Jim Kerr on stage at Live Aid. Getty Images

Scottish band Simple Minds' 15-minute set made them stars. In the lead-up to the mammoth gig, the song Don't You (Forget About Me) had become the group's first US chart-topper and the Live Aid performance helped propel the band from arty rockers to arena fillers.

“Minutes before we went on stage we went into a little huddle and our manager at the time told us: 'This is your chance. This is your Mount Everest. Are you going to show them what you can do or will you blow it?'” singer Jim Kerr told The National. “We realised pretty quickly that we had to deliver, even though there was no warm-up or soundcheck. We knew we were not going to be totally comfortable on stage, but we went out and did it. Good memories.”

7. The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys' electric Philadelphia show remains a highlight of both the UK and US Live Aid concerts. Photo: Redferns

They may have been past their commercial peak at the time, but the Beach Boys brought the feel-good factor to the proceedings. With enigmatic member Brian Wilson joining on guitar, they delivered a sparkling set of sun-kissed hits including California Girl, Help Me Rhonda, Wouldn't Be Nice and Surfin' USA. The highlight was Good Vibrations, which remains one of pop music's most dazzling and weirdest songs released.

8. The Cars

For some reason, The Cars' lovelorn synth ballad Drive was chosen to soundtrack a promotional video montage showcasing the famine in Ethiopia. Perhaps the reason why was the US band were one of the biggest acts at the time and rolled into Live Aid on the back of their biggest-selling album Heartbeat City.

Performing the hits You Might Think, Just What I Needed and the aforementioned Drive, the set remains The Cars' biggest performance.

A version of this story was first published on July 12, 2024

