From Ziad Rahbani to Naima Samih: Arab celebrities who died in 2025

From a pioneering Emirati actress who helped lay the foundations of national television and theatre, to a Lebanese composer who soundtracked the social and political pulse of his homeland, the Arab cultural scene has been etched by significant loss in 2025.

Spanning music, film, television, literature and visual arts, these 11 artists not only shaped the creative landscape in their own country, but also brought Arab creativity to the global stage.

1. Mohammed Al Tawayan: January 31

The Saudi actor and playwright passed away at the age of 79. Renowned for blending deft social commentary into his theatre and television works, particularly in the series Awdat Asweed and Tabeeb Bil‑Misha’ab, Al-Tawayan is credited with raising the bar when it comes to domestic Saudi stories being told on stage and screen.

2. Maha Bayrakdar Al Khal: February 22

The Syrian‑Lebanese poet, visual artist, children’s book author and TV presenter passed away at the age of 77, in Lebanon, reportedly after a long illness. Born in Damascus, she released poetry collections, illustrated children’s stories, and curated arts and cultural events in Beirut. She was the wife of the late influential poet Yusuf al‑Khal, and mother to actors Ward and Youssef al-Khal.

3. Naima Samih: March 8

Hailed in her homeland as “the Lady of tarab”, the veteran Moroccan singer died in Rabat at the age of 72. A defining voice in Arab music since the 1970s, Samih rose to fame with hits such as Jrit Ou Jarit and Wagif Aala Babkom, and reportedly became the third Arab singer – after Egypt’s Umm Kulthum and Lebanon’s Fairuz – to perform at Paris’s Olympia theatre in 1978.

4. Inas Al Najjar: March 31

The Tunisian actress began her career by appearing in the 1999 music video for Ya Tara by Bahaa Sultan. Photo: inaselnagar_official / Instagram

The Tunisian actress died in a Cairo hospital after developing sepsis caused by a ruptured gallbladder. She was 41. Best known for her debut in Mido Mashakel (2003) and her appearance in this year's Ramadan series El Halangy.

5. Subhy Otry: April 18

The Syrian entertainer was best known for the programmes ET Bil Arabi and Trending. Photo: Instagram

The Syrian television presenter and entertainment columnist died of a heart attack in Germany, aged 48. At ease both in the studio and on the red carpet, Otry was a leading anchor of the entertainment programmes ET Bil Arabi and Trending.

6. Suliman Eid: April 18

The Egyptian actor at the 2025 Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia in January. Getty

The Egyptian actor and comedian died in Cairo from a reported heart attack – aged 63. A graduate of Egypt’s Higher Institute of Theatrical Arts, Eid appeared in more than 300 productions – films, television series and stage plays – earning a reputation as a seasoned character actor in hits such as El Nazer and Hammam in Amsterdam.

7. Fakhri Odeh: May 6

The Kuwaiti actor, who died aged 75, was revered for his work across theatre, radio, television and children’s programming. Odeh brought warmth and gravitas to Gulf media – from dramas such as Al Alkdar and Darb Al Zalik to the children’s show Salamtak – in a career spanning more than five decades. His range and enduring presence made him a fixture on the Gulf cultural scene.

8. Mohammed Lakhdar-Hamina: May 23

The Algerian director at the Cannes Film Festival in 1975. Getty

The influential Algerian director died in Algiers at the age of 91. His film Chronicle of the Years of Fire was the first – and remains the only – Arab and African film to win the Palme d’Or at the 1975 Cannes Film Festival. His body of work – including The Winds of the Aures and Sandstorm – cemented his status as a cinematic chronicler of postcolonial struggle and North African identity.

9. Samiha Ayoub: June 3

The Egyptian actress headed the jury of the first Omani Theatre Festival in 2004. AFP

The legendary Egyptian actress died in Cairo aged 93, ending a celebrated six-decade career across stage, film, radio and television. Popular roles include the films Bein el-Atlal (1959) and El Resala (1976), as well as the television drama El Mesaya (2012). Ayoub has also been described as a mentor to younger generations of actors, including Hanan Motawie and Ahmed Helmy.

10. Raziqa Al Taresh: July 4

The Emirati actress was a regular on Ramadan TV shows. Sarah Dea / The National

The Emirati theatre and television pioneer died aged 71 following a prolonged battle with cancer. Starting her career as a child, she rose to prominence in the 1970s with the comedy Ish’hafan and went on to shape Emirati entertainment across decades. Her passing prompted tributes across the Gulf, acknowledging her foundational role in national television drama.

11. Ziad Rahbani: July 26

The Lebanese composer and playwright at the International Hammamet Festival in Tunisia in 2019. AFP

The Lebanese composer, playwright and political commentator died aged 69. The son of singer Fairuz and the late composer Assi Rahbani, he was widely regarded as one of the most distinctive creative voices to emerge from Lebanon in the past five decades. He rose to prominence during the Lebanese Civil War with a series of groundbreaking plays and musicals that blended jazz, classical Arabic music, and colloquial dialogue with biting political and social commentary.

This list will be updated through the year in tribute to those who helped define the region’s cultural identity

