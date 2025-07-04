Emirati acting pioneer Raziqa Al Taresh dies aged 71

Artists from across the Gulf have been paying tribute to Emirati stage and screen actress Raziqa Al Taresh, who has died aged 71.

Al Taresh rose to prominence from her role on the Emirati comedy show Ish’hafan in 1978. Since then, she has featured in numerous television including Hayer Tayer and Tamasha.

Her career began in 1964, when at the age of 10, she appeared in his first television show titled Al Mara’a. At 15, she began working for a radio station in Abu Dhabi. She then moved into theatre work, acting in five stage plays between 1969 and 1979.

In 1976, she appeared in her first television series Al Shaqiqan, followed Al Qawas in the following year. But it was her role in the Ish’hafan that earned her acclaim and appreciation for the rest of her career.

Audiences in the UAE became accustomed to seeing Al Taresh on their screens every Ramadan, often depicting a caring but funny mother. Her warm style of comedy endeared her to multiple generations with every successful production.

Artists from across the Gulf have taken to social media to share tributes. Kuwaiti comedian Tareq Al Ali shared on X: “The beloved and great Emirati star Raziqa Al Taresh, Umm Saif, has passed away to the mercy of Almighty God. Our condolences go to her family and to the esteemed artistic community in the United Arab Emirates.”

Emirati singer Ahlam shared a similar post, writing on X: "[We ask] the Almighty to have mercy on her, forgive her, grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and inspire patience and solace in her family, relatives, and fans.”

