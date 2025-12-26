Remembering actor and director Mohammad Bakri: Six films that shaped a Palestinian screen legacy

Palestinian actor and filmmaker Mohammad Bakri died on Wednesday, aged 72, bringing to an end an influential five-decade career that unfolded alongside the development of Palestinian filmmaking, from the margins to major international festivals.

Bakri was known for sparse and meditative work both on and behind the camera. The lyricism coursing through his films never obscured the trauma and indignation caused by Israel’s ongoing occupation of Palestine.

Internationally, Bakri’s work was recognised with awards and screenings across European and South American festivals.

It culminated in his final on-screen role as part of All That’s Left of You, which had its premiere at Sundance Film Festival in January and was recently shortlisted (a penultimate step towards nomination) for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2026 Academy Awards.

Reflecting on his career in a 2024 interview with the website Yplus, Bakri described his work as an attempt to create “art, humanity and refinement” in the face of the “cruelty of the occupation”.

Here are six of his most notable films.

1. Hanna K (1983)

Bakri’s screen debut came by way of this taut French legal drama directed by Greek-French filmmaker Costa-Gavras.

Bakri plays the role of Salim, accused of terrorism by Israel and defended by the titular character Hanna K (Jill Clayburgh), a lawyer and daughter of Holocaust survivors, as he attempts to regain his family home in Palestine, which has been transformed into a Jewish settlement.

In his review for US culture magazine The Village Voice, Palestinian writer Edward Said praised the film for offering a rare look into the lives and struggles of Palestinians.

2. Wedding in Galilee (1987)

In this film, Bakri plays Abu Adel, the mukhtar (community leader) of a Palestinian village, who plunges his family and community into conflict after agreeing to allow Israeli officials to observe his son’s wedding to ensure the ceremony can proceed in its traditional and elaborate form.

The film’s depiction of family dynamics and its insight into Palestinian village life and traditions were widely praised by critics, and it went on to win the International Critics Prize at the 1987 Cannes Film Festival, as well as the Grand Prize, the Tanit d’Or, at Tunisia’s Carthage Film Festival the following year.

3. Haifa (1996)

Shot entirely within the constraints of Gaza and directed by Palestinian filmmaker Rashid Masharawi, Bakri plays a man named Haifa, a refugee camp resident whose whimsical nature sees him derided as the town’s fool, as he observes daily life unfolding under occupation.

Bakri’s restrained performance, often relying on gesture rather than dialogue, was critically lauded, and the film was screened at the 1996 Cannes Film Festival.

4. Jenin, Jenin (2002)

Filmed shortly after the Israeli military assault on the Jenin refugee camp, this documentary was directed by Bakri. He stepped behind the camera to interview residents who recount their experiences during and after the operation.

The searing account led Israeli authorities to ban the film from public screening amid civil lawsuits by Israeli soldiers involved in the military campaign. Jenin, Jenin was awarded Best Film at the 2002 Carthage Film Festival.

5. Private (2004)

In Private, directed by Italian filmmaker Saverio Costanzo, Bakri plays Mohammad, the father of a Palestinian family whose home is occupied by Israeli soldiers as part of a military operation.

With Mohammad refusing to leave, the film is set almost exclusively inside the house as he tries to keep the family together in the face of spiralling tension.

Private received the Golden Leopard Award, the top prize at the 57th Locarno International Film Festival in 2004.

6. All That’s Left of You (2025)

Bakri's final major screen role came in All That’s Left of You, directed by Palestinian-American filmmaker and actress Cherien Dabis.

In the poignant drama following a Palestinian family across three generations living under occupation, Bakri plays an older version of Sharif, youthfully portrayed on screen by his son Adam Bakri.

In addition to being shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at next year’s Academy Awards, All That’s Left of You won the Best Feature Film award (Silver Yusr) at this month’s Red Sea International Film Festival, while also being in contention for Best International Film at the February Film Independent Spirit Awards in the US.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

Where to buy art books in the UAE There are a number of speciality art bookshops in the UAE. In Dubai, The Lighthouse at Dubai Design District has a wonderfully curated selection of art and design books. Alserkal Avenue runs a pop-up shop at their A4 space, and host the art-book fair Fully Booked during Art Week in March. The Third Line, also in Alserkal Avenue, has a strong book-publishing arm and sells copies at its gallery. Kinokuniya, at Dubai Mall, has some good offerings within its broad selection, and you never know what you will find at the House of Prose in Jumeirah. Finally, all of Gulf Photo Plus’s photo books are available for sale at their show. In Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi has a beautiful selection of catalogues and art books, and Magrudy’s – across the Emirates, but particularly at their NYU Abu Dhabi site – has a great selection in art, fiction and cultural theory. In Sharjah, the Sharjah Art Museum sells catalogues and art books at its museum shop, and the Sharjah Art Foundation has a bookshop that offers reads on art, theory and cultural history.

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

CABINET%20OF%20CURIOSITIES%20EPISODE%201%3A%20LOT%2036 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGuillermo%20del%20Toro%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tim%20Blake%20Nelson%2C%20Sebastian%20Roche%2C%20Elpidia%20Carrillo%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs%3A%202024%20McLaren%20Artura%20Spider %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V6%20and%20electric%20motor%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20power%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20700hp%20at%207%2C500rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20torque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20720Nm%20at%202%2C250rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eight-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E0-100km%2Fh%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.0sec%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETop%20speed%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E330kph%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh1.14%20million%20(%24311%2C000)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Director: Laxman Utekar Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna Rating: 1/5

US tops drug cost charts The study of 13 essential drugs showed costs in the United States were about 300 per cent higher than the global average, followed by Germany at 126 per cent and 122 per cent in the UAE. Thailand, Kenya and Malaysia were rated as nations with the lowest costs, about 90 per cent cheaper. In the case of insulin, diabetic patients in the US paid five and a half times the global average, while in the UAE the costs are about 50 per cent higher than the median price of branded and generic drugs. Some of the costliest drugs worldwide include Lipitor for high cholesterol. The study’s price index placed the US at an exorbitant 2,170 per cent higher for Lipitor than the average global price and the UAE at the eighth spot globally with costs 252 per cent higher. High blood pressure medication Zestril was also more than 2,680 per cent higher in the US and the UAE price was 187 per cent higher than the global price.

The%20Hunger%20Games%3A%20The%20Ballad%20of%20Songbirds%20%26%20Snakes %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Francis%20Lawrence%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3ERachel%20Zegler%2C%20Peter%20Dinklage%2C%20Viola%20Davis%2C%20Tom%20Blyth%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A