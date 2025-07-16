A guide to the Esports World Cup’s Festival: Celebration of gaming and culture in Riyadh

As esports takes centre stage in Saudi Arabia this summer, Boulevard Riyadh City is hosting one of the most ambitious gaming and culture events the world has seen.

Spanning more than 50,000 square metres, the Esports World Cup Festival is more than a companion to the ongoing competitive tournaments – it is a curated experience designed to immerse fans of all ages in the world of gaming. From nostalgic zones and cutting-edge simulations to cultural performances and interactive installations, the festival places gaming culture firmly in the spotlight.

Speaking to The National at this year’s event, Prince Faisal bin Bandar, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, says he is particularly proud of the effort that went into expanding the festival experience.

“It gives something to casual gamers and non-gamers alike – a place where people can spend the whole day, not just come to watch a match and leave,” Prince Faisal says. “We told game developers – don’t just bring your esport, bring a showcase of who you are. Let’s spotlight the entire experience, not just gameplay.”

Open daily from 6pm to 2am, the festival runs alongside the main Esports World Cup competitions, welcoming visitors with a ticketed pass and an invitation to explore the full breadth of modern and retro gaming.

A journey through gaming history

Nostalgic gamers can enjoy playing a range of arcade games. Photo: Esports World Cup

The festival begins with a nostalgic walk through the decades. The retro gaming zones are among the most visited areas, inviting fans to reconnect with the titles that defined their childhoods.

In the 1980s Zone, visitors can play on vintage consoles such as the Atari and original Nintendo Entertainment System, surrounded by cassette tapes, retro televisions and neon decor. Next door, the 1990s Zone celebrates the cartridge era with functional Super Nintendo, Sega Saturn, Dreamcast and PlayStation One consoles, all set within themed displays that highlight gaming’s rapid evolution.

A wall of 1980s movie posters, a collection of cassette players and classic arcade cabinets – including Street Fighter and NBA Jam – complete the throwback experience.

Active play and movement-based gaming

Esports World Cup Festival offers activities that mix gaming with physical movement. Photo: Esports World Cup

One of the more innovative areas of the festival is its focus on physical engagement. The CycloBeat 3.0 installation features four exercise bikes connected to a rhythm-based gaming screen, blending fitness with fun. The Run Beat Challenge uses manual treadmills to simulate game-like races across dynamic environments.

The iWall, a motion-sensing screen, encourages full-body play through a selection of digital mini-games – no controller required. Meanwhile, Valo Climb and Valo Arena add augmented reality to the mix. In Valo Climb, players scale a real wall enhanced with digital targets. At Valo Arena, up to six participants compete inside a 360-degree projected environment, using physical gestures and reflexes to win.

Casual competitions and esports-lite experiences

Fans can enjoy seeing their favourite content creators battle each other playing various games. Photo: Esports World Cup

For those eager to test their skills, the festival includes scaled-down versions of some of the world’s biggest esports titles. The Valorant Challenge Range allows visitors to sharpen their aim in a timed shootout, while League of Legends fans can engage in one-on-one duels or Aram mini matches.

Leaderboards track top scores, encouraging friendly competition, while fast turn-arounds keep lines moving. The Valvoline SynPower Challenge is a light-hearted mobile racing mini-game, where players steer with tilt controls, avoid potholes and drop virtual oil for speed boosts – a hit with families.

Content creators and community interaction

At the heart of the festival is the Content Creator Park, where fans can watch their favourite streamers compete live in games such as Fortnite Zero Build, EA Sports FC 25, Rocket League and Codenames. Many creators have travelled from around the world to take part, with interactive meet-and-greets adding to the excitement.

Nearby, the Publisher Park and Riot Games Store offer themed merchandise, exclusive collectibles and a Valorant-inspired milkshake bar. Mini games and Teamfight Tactics challenges round out the area.

Digital motorsport and car culture

Aston Martin have brought a Formula One replica car for visitors to enjoy up close. Photo: Esports World Cup

Petrolheads will enjoy the Jameel Motorsport Park, where visitors can customise replica car parts – such as spoilers and mirrors – for a daily design competition. Winning entries are displayed throughout the venue.

The Aramco Sim Arena brings Formula One action to Riyadh, with a life-size Aston Martin F1 show car and 20 high-end motion simulators that offer an intense, realistic driving experience. These simulators, equipped with full-motion support and immersive sound, are a festival highlight.

Puzzle solving and immersive storytelling

For those seeking a mental challenge, the HMG Maze Challenge offers a labyrinth of eight rooms, each with its own timed puzzle. Visitors compete in groups to escape the fastest, blending social interaction with cognitive tests.

Meanwhile, Eva, a digital storytelling installation, provides a more reflective experience. Exploring themes of artificial intelligence, memory and choice, the exhibit draws visitors into an emotional journey told through an interactive conversation with a sentient machine – all brought to life with atmospheric audio-visual design.

Culture, performance and heritage

The Ainu Sword Dance performance is inspired by a scene from a famous anime. Photo: Esports World Cup

In Japan Park, hosted by anime streaming service Crunchyroll, visitors can witness the Ainu Sword Dance by Daiki Hiramura. Performed on select nights, the dance – inspired by the anime Golden Kamuy – celebrates indigenous Japanese storytelling and tradition.

The Aramco History Wall offers a quieter moment, showcasing the company’s journey through large-scale installations and archival exhibits that highlight the intersection of technology, innovation and cultural heritage.

Watch parties and esports documentaries

At the Watch Party Pavilion, fans can gather to watch esports matches live on large screens, with special appearances by streamers including Tyler1, Mixwell, TimTheTatman and Scump.

The newly released docuseries, This Machine, filmed on-site during the tournament, is also screening at the venue. Streaming on Amazon Prime, the series provides a rare look into the personal stories of professional players – their challenges, sacrifices and the support networks that power them.

Entry, food and services

Visitors will find many merchandise options from several game developers. Photo: Esports World Cup

Festival access is available to anyone with a valid Esports World Cup Weekly Pass or individual Esports Stage tickets. The All-Access Pass offers fast-track privileges and a merchandise bundle.

Food stalls and cafes are spread throughout the grounds, offering both Saudi and international cuisine. Medical facilities, prayer rooms, rest zones and accessible entrances ensure that all visitors are well accommodated.

The Esports World Cup and its accompanying festival run until 24 August at Boulevard Riyadh City

