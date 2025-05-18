Wayne Wonder talks peace, the Middle Eastern music scene and Sean Kingston's legal troubles

One of Jamaica’s best-known reggae and dancehall artists sang at my desk recently, sharing his call for peace in the region. He sang over a Zoom video call, but Wayne Wonder put so much energy and passion into the impromptu performance of the song <i>White Flag</i>, he might as well have been there in person. The <i>No Letting Go</i> singer was in Dubai this month to perform at the Reggae Beachfest, which has been held since 2013. More than 4,000 people attended this year’s event at Barasti Beach. “I just want to spread love and unity. Peace and love to humanity. There is so much going on right now. Love is lovely, war is ugly,” he said. He has two new singles out and performed one of them, <i>Sweet</i>, at the festival. He is also working on new EP with famous producer Tony Kelly, known for his collaborations with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/05/09/shaggy-coca-cola-arena-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/05/09/shaggy-coca-cola-arena-dubai/">Shaggy</a>, Sean Paul, Beenie Man, Buju Banton, Shabba Ranks and others. Wonder has been singing for more than three decades. Last year,<i> No Letting Go</i> was certified platinum in the UK, as the slow burner still has a following 23 years after its release. Other artists at the festival included South African Khalil Harrison, who is riding high on the viral success of his song, <i>Jealousy</i>. London DJ Skyla Tylaa featured Harrison, alongside Tyler ICU, Diamond Platnumz and others, on her new song <i>Bombshell</i> that marks her debut as a producer. Wonder said the music scene in the Middle East is booming. “Music is growing. A new generation and the classics are rotating. It’s just like a melting pot of music,” he said. "I went to the club a few nights ago, and there were all different types of music." Reggae Beachfest has evolved over the years to incorporate other genres, one of the organisers, Saif Al Naji, said. “We’ve always embraced the full spectrum of Caribbean sounds – reggae, dancehall, and soca. But in recent years, we’ve started incorporating Afrobeats and amapiano into the mix. With its global rise and energy, it blends perfectly with our vibe and adds another layer of excitement to the festival line-up,” Al Naji added. The organisers are already working on their next event and have big dreams to turn the event into a regional fixture. “We’ve been cooking up something very special for the upcoming season,” said Al Naji. “While we can’t reveal too much just yet, let’s just say there are some bold moves and big names in the works. Our long-term goal is to build the biggest reggae festival in the Middle East — one that stands proudly alongside global icons like Reggae Sumfest in Jamaica, Summerjam in Germany, and City Splash in the UK. “We’re aiming for a two-day Reggae Beachfest experience with over 20,000 fans in attendance. We truly believe we’re on the right track, and we’re already planning toward making that vision a reality.” Jethro Nyandoro, one of the DJs who has taken part in the festival over the years, said it has hosted some of the most in-demand artists and built a loyal fan base. As Wonder performed in Dubai, another Caribbean artist, Sean Kingston, was enduring legal trouble in the US. The singer is awaiting sentencing after his conviction, along with his mother, in a $1 million federal fraud case. Wonder said there were lessons in the case for everyone. “It’s just an unfortunate situation. You just have to walk a straight line. Each and every one of us, not just artists. Just try to do your best,” he said. “It only takes one mistake to mess you up. I tell my son all the time. One mistake can mess up your whole life.” “In this age of social media, you’ve just got to be careful. You have to be skeptical of your circle, because trust is very hard to find.”